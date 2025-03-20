Roki Sasaki Headlines Must-Draft Rookies for the 2025 Fantasy Baseball Season
Investing in high-upside rookies can be a game-changing strategy in fantasy baseball, particularly heading into the 2025 season. While unproven talent comes with inherent risk, identifying breakout candidates before they establish themselves at the major league level can yield immense value. Rookies with strong tools, elite pedigree, and clear paths to playing time offer significant upside, often outperforming their draft-day cost.
With that in mind, here are some of the most intriguing rookie talents poised to make an impact in 2025, beginning with one of the most electrifying pitching prospects in recent memory: Roki Sasaki.
SP Roki Sasaki, Los Angeles Dodgers
Sasaki's decision to transition to Major League Baseball was driven by a dual objective: securing financial stability early in his career while accelerating his path to free agency. By excelling with the Dodgers, he not only enhances his earning potential through lucrative endorsements but also expedites his opportunity to negotiate a long-term deal at the major league level.
Los Angeles is expected to manage Sasaki’s workload carefully in 2025, strategically integrating him into their rotation with the ultimate goal of preserving his arm for a postseason run. His developmental trajectory suggests a workload of approximately 150 innings, with a portion of those coming in the playoffs.
Armed with elite command, an electrifying fastball, and a devastating swing-and-miss splitter, Sasaki brings immense intrigue to the fantasy baseball landscape. A projected 125 innings in his rookie campaign should yield strong returns in ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts, making him a highly coveted asset.
OF Jasson Dominguez, New York Yankees
The Yankees are poised to hand Dominguez the reins in center field, granting him every chance to secure a starting role. With elite speed that’s expected to thrive at the major league level, he’s a prime candidate for the top two spots in New York’s lineup once his bat heats up. However, his current draft value hinges on him locking down a full-time role in 2025. While his rookie season presents a classic risk/reward scenario, Dominguez’s long-term potential as a 20/40 player with a solid batting average is undeniable.
SP Jackson Jobe, Detroit Tigers
Jobe possesses the potential to be a high-impact pitcher; however, his current workload limitations hinder his capacity to be a game-changer in fantasy leagues for the 2024 season. With an expected progression to approximately 130 innings, including stints at the Triple-A level, Jobe must reestablish his command and extend the duration of his starts.
Notably, he has yet to exceed 75 pitches in a single minor league outing and has only recorded an out in the seventh inning on one occasion. While his future as a breakout star is promising, Jobe appears to be at least a year away from making a significant contribution to the Detroit Tigers' rotation.
3B Matt Shaw, Chicago Cubs
With just 131 at-bats at the Triple-A level, Shaw may require an adjustment period before fully acclimating to the major leagues with Chicago. However, he possesses a strong opportunity to break camp with the big-league club, and his foundational skill set suggests the potential for an early-career 25-home run, 30-stolen base campaign.
Elite speed at the third base position is a rare and valuable asset, exemplified by the sustained success of José Ramírez. Shaw’s profile evokes shades of a young David Wright, though he may need an additional half-season to reach his full potential.
2B Kristian Campbell, Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox are eager for Campbell to secure the starting second base position during spring training. However, his performance at the plate has been underwhelming through his first nine games, as he has managed just two hits in 21 at-bats, accompanied by three runs scored, four walks, and nine strikeouts. Given his current struggles, Campbell appears to be approximately half a season away from achieving fantasy relevance, making him a prudent buy-and-hold candidate in deeper formats.
Anthony will require time to acclimate to major league pitching before emerging as a reliable fantasy asset. Savvy managers should monitor his progress, as his peak performance is likely to materialize in the latter half of 2025. His early trajectory with Boston mirrors that of Christian Yelich during his formative years with Miami.
OF Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox
In the competitive realm of fantasy baseball, Anthony is being drafted with the expectation that he will secure consistent at-bats for a substantial portion of the upcoming season. Projected as a future middle-of-the-order force, he also boasts greater speed than initially anticipated. However, his swing mechanics lean heavily toward groundballs, as evidenced by a 48.0% groundball rate in the minors last year. Notably, he has yet to surpass a fly-ball rate of 30.0% in any professional season. When he does manage to elevate the ball, however, his power potential is undeniable, with the capability to drive pitches over the fence.
OF Dylan Crews, Washington Nationals
Crews appears primed for a significant step forward with Washington in 2025. Possessing the skill set to slot into the second spot in the batting order, he brings an opportunistic blend of speed and on-base ability. However, he may require two to three months to fully acclimate to major league competition.
His projected volume of plate appearances should bolster his counting stats, providing solid value in fantasy formats. A reasonable baseline expectation for his rookie season would be a .265 batting average with 75 runs, 15 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases, establishing him as a well-rounded offensive contributor.
