Bryan Reynolds And 3 Other Must-Have Late-Round Values For Fantasy Baseball

The MLB regular season is just around the corner and fantasy baseball managers are establishing lineups as draft season approaches its close. Early in fantasy drafts, managers will target some of the top-end talent in the MLB, but who deserves attention down the board? Plenty of players will offer tremendous value in the later rounds of fantasy drafts and are slated to produce in 2026 with favorable ADP for managers to capitalize on. Let’s look at four late-round values based on current ADP projections:

Kyle Manzardo, Cleveland Guardians (ADP: 244.2)

Mar 3, 2026; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians Kyle Manzardo (9) runs the bases after hitting a grand slam against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Goodyear Ballpark. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

After a promising rookie debut in 2024, Cleveland Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo carved out a full-time role in 2025, displaying tremendous flashes of potential over 142 games. Managers will look for an improvement on his 47-run mark, but his 110 hits, 27 home runs and 70 RBIs while hitting .234 present plenty of reason for optimism in a true breakout campaign in 2026. If you’re a believer in his ability to take another step forward in his third season in the majors, Manzardo’s 244.2 ADP will come as a cheap price tag for managers looking to pick him up on draft day.

Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates (ADP: 177.6)

Sep 20, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) circles the bases on a solo.home run against the Athletics during the third inning at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Coming off something of an underwhelming 2025 campaign, two-time All-Star Bryan Reynolds enters fantasy drafts on a significant discount considering his production in 2024. His efficiency and home run output took a hit a season ago, but Reynolds still managed to carve out 144 hits with 38 doubles, 16 homers and 73 RBIs, batting .245 over 587 at-bats. I’m a firm believer in Reynolds’ ability to bounce back and post previous trends of production over recent years. Taking into consideration his ADP of 86.2 entering the 2025 season, I’m a big fan of Reynolds at this price range.

Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies (ADP: 228.8)

Mar 4, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) is congratulated after he hit a home run during the fourth inning against Team Canada at BayCare Ballpark. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

After back-to-back seasons with sub-100 RBI production, 97 RBIs in 2023 and 2024, Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm’s production took a noticeable step back a season ago. Over 120 games, he sustained solid hit numbers with 133 hits while batting .287, but managed just 11 homers and 59 RBIs. Bohm doesn’t offer premier pop at the plate by any means, but his RBI regression is worth making note of. Similar to Reynolds’ case, if you’re a believer in Bohm’s bounce-back campaign, he’s well worth the No. 227 overall pick among fantasy drafts. While I’m more confident in a Reynolds bounce-back, there’s no reason Bohm can’t get back to his levels of production displayed in 2023 and 2024.

Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox (ADP: 214.6)

Aug 8, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) looks skyward after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

If Wilyer Abreu remains healthy for the entire 2025 season, he likely enters draft season with a significantly higher ADP. Despite a shortened 2025 campaign, Abreu still posted 53 runs, 92 hits, 22 homers and 69 RBIs while hitting .247 from the plate. His efficiency took a slight step back from 2024, but considering his growth in each of his first three seasons in the majors, I’m confident in another step forward from a production standpoint in 2026. Coming off a notable run in the WBC, Abreu should enter the season with a hot bat, poised to rebound from his banged-up 2025 campaign.

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