Why Kyle Manzardo could be the Guardians X-Factor in 2026

Kyle Manzardo was Cleveland's second best player in batting average in 2025.

Yes, the power prospect who was considered to be struggling last season was the third-best hitter behind All-Stars José Ramírez and Steven Kwan. He actually also finished with the team's second-highest slugging percentage and OPS, marking an impressive first full season of major league action.

But a lack of awareness for just how long and taxing an entire MLB season is harmed him, resulting in a bit of lackluster production at the plate late in the year.

With him receiving countless criticisms for his reliability down the stretch of the season, which was somewhat deserved, it seems he's responded well in the offseason.

According to multiple reports, manager Stephen Vogt revealed that the 25-year-old put on 14 pounds of muscle over the offseason, something that's going to heighten his power at the plate and throwing abilities.

Stephen Vogt has revealed Kyle Manzardo has gained 14 pounds of muscle over the offseason.



Will we see a better version of Manzo in 2026? pic.twitter.com/D6ET7ci4aY — Guardians Nation (@GuardiansNation) January 20, 2026

The advanced numbers

In 2025, Manzardo finished with a slash line of .234/.313/.455 for an OPS of .768. It was a big jump from his numbers in 2024, with him playing 89 fewer games that year.

He blasted 19 doubles, two triples and 27 home runs for 70 total RBIs, with his advanced numbers showing truly how dominant he was when squaring up a pitch. He recorded a .443 xSLG, which was in the 64th percentile, an 11.8 Barrel%, which placed him in the 74th percentile, and a 37.1 LA Sweet-Spot%, slotting them in the 76th percentile.

That type of power is impressive, with his Average Exit Velocity and Hard-Hit% also coming in the top half of league averages.

His fielding has some work to do, which is why the offseason strength he put on is nice, with his fielding Arm Strength at the bottom of the totem pole. The hope is that he can lock down the first base spot moving forward, but also be a really reliable designated hitter.

Paul Hoynes, who's written about and covered the Guardians for over 40 years, gave high praise to Manzardo. He said that Manzardo is expected to be the team's key piece for success in 2026.

"Manzardo is set to be one of the Guardians' most important position players in 2026," Hoynes said. "The Guardians have options at first base, and Manzardo will enter Spring Training as a crucial piece to the equation."

The Guardians are expected to sport a lot of young, impressionable prospects in the upcoming season, with Manzardo playing a major role in helping get them up to speed. Hopefully, he will also provide a bit of reliability to the lineup.

Manzardo's first chance at showing off that weight and power he's added to his game will be in the 2026 MLB Spring Training window. Cleveland's first game is set for Saturday, Feb. 21, against the Cincinnati Reds with first-pitch slated for 3:05 p.m. EST.