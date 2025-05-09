Cade Horton Set To Debut For Chicago Cubs: Fantasy Baseball Impact
Cade Horton’s journey from a lukewarm college campaign to one of the Cubs' most electric pitching prospects has been anything but linear. Now poised to make his MLB debut, the former first-rounder brings swing-and-miss stuff and plenty of intrigue—but durability and command remain key questions.
Cade Horton, Chicago Cubs Fantasy Baseball Outlook:
The Cubs drafted Horton seventh overall in the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft after a dull season at Oklahoma (5-2 with a 4.86 ERA, 1.304 WHIP, and 64 strikeouts over 53.2 innings). Over his first season in the minors (High A, A, and AA), his right arm reached elite status (2.99 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 121 strikeouts over 93.1 innings), but he averaged only 4.1 innings per start.
In 2024, Horton missed most of the year with a lat issue, leading to only 34.1 innings (17 runs, 30 hits, five home runs, 13 walks, and 40 strikeouts over 34.1 innings). He’s yet to allow more than a run in his six appearances this season (1.24 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts over 29.0 innings).
His average fastball (95.8 mph) grades well in velocity, but Horton lacks depth in his arsenal. He throws a plus slider, followed by two low-volume pitches (sinker and changeup). In his career, Horton has pitched six innings in only two matchups (4/29 and 5/4 this season).
Chicago will insert him into their starting rotation this weekend to replace Shota Imanaga, who should only be out for 15 days. Horton brings a talented arm, but his lack of length in his starts may lead to short wins early in his career. He must avoid issuing free passes in the majors, as they will invite disaster innings and quick exits.
