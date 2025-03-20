Colorado Rockies Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
The Rockies have a strange combination of swing-and-miss bats on their major league roster, which presents more risk than reward for fantasy choices.
Deep Sleeper: Victor Vodnik: Colorado Rockies
His average fastball (98.2) has plenty of velocity. Vodnik used his slider (.233 BAA) more while tossing a changeup (.128 BAA) as his third pitch. The command of his four-seamer (28 walks) needs work, and righties (.289 BAA) and lefties (.296 BAA) hit the pitch well.
Vodnik must improve his walk rate (4.5) to pitch in the ninth inning, which, in turn, would lead to more strikeouts. He’ll be found on the waiver wire in almost all fantasy leagues unless the Rockies give him closing chances. He's allowed one run and eight baserunners over six innings this spring with seven strikeouts.
Deep Sleeper: Seth Halvorsen, Colorado Rockies
When reviewing baseball player’s stats, the fantasy market tends to gravitate toward the good while dismissing the bad. Halvorsen showed he has the fastball to get major league batters out when throwing strikes. At the same time, minor-league hitters had their way with him for almost two months last season, and he came into 2024 with command issues.
On the positive side, the closing bar for the Rockies is relatively low, giving Halvorsen the inside track for saves in 2025 for Colorado. His next step is proving he has the guile to handle the job long-term with minimal experience while pitching in a batter-friendly ballpark. I expect some disastrous innings and games.
His spring training stats (six runs, eight hits, five walks, and five strikeouts over 6.2 innings) suggest Halverson has already lost the early season closing opportunity for thr Rockies.
Deep Sleeper: Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies
Goodman has played well this spring (15-for-31 with nine runs and four RBIs) while taking four walks. He struck out four times.
He brings a catcher/outfield eligibility into 2025, creating a fantasy advantage if Goodman wins a starting job other than behind home plate (higher chances at-bats). His major league resume (.192/30/14/53/2 over 281 at-bats) graded well in counting starts, but he whiffed 88 times (29.2%).
Goodman was a much better player in the minors (.280 over 1,114 at-bats with 202 runs, 80 home runs, 255 RBIs, and eight steals), giving his high upside in power with everyday at-bats.
Sleeper: Nolan Jones, Colorado Rockies
The struggles of Jones last year were clearly injury-related. His down season invites a much better buying opportunity in 2025. I expect a rebound in his swing path, setting the stage for an 80/25/75/10 season at a minimum if Jones stays on the field for 500 at-bats.
I see a buying opportunity, but he’ll rise up draft boards once his bat shows life in spring training. He is possibly a 2025 fantasy version of Brent Rooker, but his bat has been quiet in spring training (10-for-44 with five runs, five RBIs, and 13 strikeouts).
