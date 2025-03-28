Fantasy Baseball: Josh Lowe Exits Tampa's First Game with a Possible Oblique Injury
Josh Lowe's frustration after his first 2025 hit suggests a trip to the injured list. He has a unique skill set that will be challenging to replace on fantasy teams. His issue could be minor, but the Rays could be without Lowe for four to six weeks if he does have a significant oblique injury.
Fantasy Baseball Impact of Josh Lowe's Injury
The fantasy market had high hopes for Lowe this year based on his favorable price point in drafts. In 2023, he delivered an enticing combination of batting average (.292), home runs (20), and stolen bases (32) over 471 at-bats. His success rate on the base paths (57-for-60) over the past two seasons, suggest a higher ceiling in steals this year, especially with a push higher in play time.
The Rays list Kameron Misner next on their right field depth chart after making the opening-day roster with a hot spring training (13-for-33 with six runs, two home runs, five RBIs, and two stolen bases). Over the past two seasons at AAA, he hit .237 over 862 at-bats with 162 runs, 38 home runs, 113 RBIs, and 51 steals. On the downside, Misner struck out 32.6% of the time. His bat will be exposed early in his major league career due to his swing-and-miss approach.
All of that being said, Misner launched a walk-off homer to help Tampa Bay capture a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday. It was his first at-bat of the 2025 campaign. Perhaps this is a sign of good things to come for the youngster.
Jose Caballero should see an increase in playing time after the Lowe injury, and he will gain outfield eligibility with nine more games played at the position in most fantasy leagues.
