Fantasy Baseball: National League West Bullpen Report
As Opening Day approaches, MLB teams are finalizing their bullpen strategies, with several key relievers vying for closing roles. Let's take a closer look at the National League West.
Arizona Diamondbacks
- AJ Puk – After a phenomenal finish to last season in the Diamondbacks’ bullpen, Puk remains in a coin flip with Justin Martinez to close games for Arizona. His progression in 2024 carried over to spring training (one run, eight baserunners, and one home run over eight innings with 12 strikeouts), creating a buying opportunity for saves. His fastball is up slightly in March, while his slider velocity has increased by a couple of ticks. Puk should be added to home leagues and short roster formats before opening day.
- Justin Martinez – For the fantasy drafters placing their save bets on Martinez in 2025, he appears to be the second dog in the Diamondbacks’ bullpen based on his spring training work (six runs, 10 baserunners, and 13 strikeouts over 8.2 innings). His fastball (101.2 mph) gained more velocity over the winter, which screams an elite closing option. Martinez threw more split-finger pitches in March that should invite more strikeouts once his command improves.
Los Angeles Dodgers
- Tanner Scott – The Dodgers did indeed give Scott their first save chance, and he responded with a clean inning with one strikeout. His arm was less impressive in spring training, as evidenced by three runs, nine baserunners, and a home run over seven innings, accompanied by nine strikeouts. His fastball (97.1 mph) is down slightly from his career path while featuring his slider as his other offering.
- Kirby Yates – In his first appearance of the year, Yates tossed a shutout inning with one hit and two strikeouts. He gave up two runs and 12 baserunners over 5.2 innings in March with nine strikeouts.
Colorado Rockies
- Victor Vodnik – I suspect Vodnik will emerge as the early season closer for the Rockies. He recorded nine saves in 2024, but his arm was inconsistent in closing situations due to poor command, and he also missed some time with an injury. In March, Vodnik gave up four runs, 10 baserunners, and a home run over 7.1 innings with eight strikeouts. His fastball (98.5 mph) has been elite in spring training, while he has also added a cutter.
- Seth Halvorsen – Based on his spring training stats (seven runs, 14 baserunners, one home run, and eight strikeouts over 9.1 innings with 10 strikeouts), Halvorsen won’t open up 2025 as the top closing option for the Rockies. He has a big fastball, clocking in at 99.8 mph. Halvorsen has been working on his slider in March while throwing fewer changeups.
- Tyler Kinley – Colorado utilized Kinley in a closer role (12 saves) for part of last season, but his overall struggles resulted in a 6.19 ERA and 1.469 WHIP over 64.0 innings, accompanied by 72 strikeouts. Despite his struggles, his right arm has been on point in spring training (no runs, three baserunners, and 10 strikeouts over 6.2 innings), suggesting that the first Rockies save chance will be in his hands.
San Diego Padres
- Robert Suarez – The only thing looking attractive on Saurez’s profile for 2025 is his 36 saves from last year. He has struggled all spring (eight runs, 11 hits, and four walks over 4.2 innings with six strikeouts). His velocity has been down about two miles per hour across the board with his pitches, but his fastball (97.2 mph) remains an asset. Saurez added a low-volume curveball in March.
- Jason Adam – Despite being the second list option for saves for the Padres, Adam hasn’t pitched well in spring training (six runs, nine baserunners, and one home run over nine innings with eight strikeouts). His fastball and changeup velocity are also down about two miles per hour in March, hinting that San Diego doesn’t want their top relievers airing out their pitches in spring training.
- Jeremiah Estrada – His arm was exceptional at times in 2024, inviting a ninth-inning role down the road. Estrada gave up four runs and seven baserunners over six innings in spring training with nine strikeouts. His fastball (97.1 mph) is also elite, and he added a split-finger pitch last season.
San Francisco Giants
- Ryan Walker – After a breakthrough season in 2024, Walker now draws much more attention in drafts as a closing option. This spring, he allowed four runs and 12 baserunners over 8.2 innings with 12 strikeouts. His fastball (94.6 mph) is down about one mile per hour from his peak last season (95.9 mph).
- Camilo Doval – After losing his command and his closing job in 2024, Doval has been much sharper in spring training (two runs, nine hits, and two walks over nine innings with 12 strikeouts), making him an excellent handcuff closing option this year if his walk rate stays under control. His fastball, which averaged 96.9 mph last year, lost about two ticks in velocity in March.
