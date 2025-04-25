Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Zebby Matthews, Joe Boyle Headline Top Pitchers
Several high-upside arms across the minors are flashing strong early-season form, with Zebby Matthews and Joe Boyle showcasing elite command and strikeout ability. While some like Chase Burns and Hagan Smith are still working through command issues or inning limits, their talent makes them intriguing stashes or watch-list candidates in deeper fantasy leagues.
Zebby Matthews, Minnesota Twins
Over his four starts at AAA, Matthews has yet to pitch more than five innings in any game. He has a 1.45 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 24 strikeouts over his first 18.2 innings while walking only three batters. The Twins chose David Festa over him when Pablo Lopez went on the injured list. He remains an upside AAA arm to follow this spring.
Joe Boyle, Tampa Bay Rays
The Rays have spread out his starts this year (pitched on the 5th, 7th, and 6th day off), and Boyle didn’t pitch on Thursday at AAA. Over his four games this year, he allowed two runs and 15 baserunners over 19.0 innings with 24 strikeouts. Boyle is major league ready, making him a player to keep a close eye on the waiver wire.
Hagan Smith, Chicago White Sox
Other than walks (10), Smith has pitched up to expectations over his first four appearances at AA (2.63 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 13.2 innings). The White Sox have yet to push him beyond five innings.
Chase Burns, Cincinnati Reds
The Reds bumped up Burns to AA after pitching well over his first three starts at High A (four runs, five hits, five walks, and 20 strikeouts over 11.2 innings).
Ian Seymour, Tampa Bay Rays
Over the past two seasons, between AA and AAA, Seymour has a 2.37 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 197 strikeouts over 170.2 innings. He has never pitched in the majors, and the Rays rarely push him past five innings. Seymour has 35 strikeouts over his first 25.1 innings this season.
Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers
In his fourth start on April 16th, Misiorowski posted a disaster game (five runs, nine baserunners, and two home runs over five innings with five strikeouts). His arm has been much more impressive over his other four games (one run and four hits over 19.2 innings) despite issuing 11 walks. His ticket to the majors starts with better command.
Caden Dana, Los Angeles Angels
Last season at AA, Dana pushed his game to a higher level, leading to a 2.59 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 147 strikeouts over 135.2 innings. The Angels gave him three starts, but he struggled with command (seven walks) and home runs (5) over 10.1 innings. His success in 2024 carried over to AAA this year (2.29 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 26 strikeouts over 19.2 innings). LA used him in relief on April 4th, but Dana pitched poorly (two runs, five baserunners, and two strikeouts over three innings).
