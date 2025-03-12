Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Toronto Blue Jays Studs, Breakouts, and Sleepers

Let's take a look at a few members of the Toronto Blue Jays with sleeper and breakout upside as we approach the 2025 fantasy baseball season.

Shawn Childs

Toronto Blue Jays Starting Pitcher Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays Starting Pitcher Max Scherzer / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
For the Toronto Blue Jays to regain a bounce in their offensive step, they need Bo Bichette to regain his stud bat and Vlad Guerrero Jr. to showcase his breakout power (48 home runs) from 2021.

Deep Sleeper: Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays Outfielder Daulton Varsho / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The lack of catcher qualification has put Varsho in a different fantasy comparison in 2024 and 2025. His playing projects well, and he appears to have a higher ceiling in power and speed based on his best year in 2022. I view him as a viable backend option at outfield in deep formats, with the hopes that Varsho is healthy enough to open the season with a minimum of a DH role.

Sleeper: Andres Gimenez, Toronto Blue Jays

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays Second Base Andres Gimenez / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Swimming through Gimenez’s equation over the past three seasons, there is enough to support a 15/35 outcome in home runs and stolen bases with a reasonable chance of gaining some momentum in his batting average.

His swing was out of sorts last year, creating a buying opportunity in 2025. The move to Toronto should be a positive. I’ll rank him much higher than his current price point, and his playing time will be an asset in the counting categories.

Sleeper: Jeff Hoffman, Toronto Blue Jays

Jeff Hoffman
Toronto Blue Jays Closer Jeff Hoffman / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

When given a chance to finish games in 2024, Hoffman was up to the task (10 saves) while adding 21 holds. His closing results and success in command are relatively short, but he brings velocity with three swing-and-miss pitches. The Braves balked at his arm in January due to a concern with his right shoulder.

A ninth-inning job and a high strikeout total will drive his fantasy value in 2025. Hoffman is an unproven closer with some underlying injury risk, but his arm looks worthy of earning saves when healthy.

Bounceback/Breakout Player: Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette
Toronto Blue Jays Shortstop Bo Bichette / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bichette went from a foundation bat to last year’s bum in one easy season. Most drafters aren’t looking to throw him a life raft. In the end, his contact batting average was so out of line with his career resume that a return to a better hitter should be expected. Unfortunately, trusting him to be a 20/20 player feels more like a gamble than a reality.

The best reason to believe in a bounce-back season is that Bichette is in a contract year at age 26, a perfect time to get “paid” in free agency. The Blue Jays will hit him in the top third of their batting order, and he has the tools to be a top-six shortstop in 2025 with a rebound in power and a green light on the base baths.

After 11 games in spring training, Bichette has 11 his over 31 at-bats (.355) with four runs, two home runs, and five RBIs.

Stud: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays First Base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Guerrero ranked 11th in FPGscore (6.71) for batters in 2024. He comes off the board as the 13th hitter in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. His success and further growth in RBIs hinge on a rebound season by Bo Bichette. The current structure of the Blue Jays’ starting lineup looks unproven behind him in the batting order.

Guerrero will start this season at age 26 while offering an edge in batting. He looks poise to become a beast power hitter based on his uptick in power over the final four months of last season. Next step: 40+ home runs with a chance to steal 10 bases, driving his value for his free agency season in 2026.

