2025 Fantasy Baseball: Daulton Varsho Profile, Preview, Predictions
Daulton Varsho would be a fantasy edge if the Blue Jays gave him 10 games at catcher in 2025. He's coming off a shoulder injury that potentially could delay his status for opening day.
OF – Daulton Varsho, TOR (ADP – 316.9)
Varsho missed the final 15 games of last season with a right shoulder injury (rotator cuff) that required surgery. Last September, the Blue Jays expected him to be ready for spring training. He’s seen time at DH in March, but his right arm might not be in starting game shape when the lights come on for the regular season.
His final stats in 2024 fell in a competitive backend outfielder range in four categories. Unfortunately, Varsho had a regression in his batting average every year with Toronto. He finished with a four-year high in his strikeout rate (26.7) while taking a few more walks (9.4%). Surprisingly, his bat has more value against left-handed pitching (.287/19/3/11/5 over 94 at-bats) than righties (.195 with 54 runs, 15 home runs, 57 RBIs, and five stolen bases over 365 at-bats).
Varsho started the year with productive at-bats in runs (31), home runs (10), RBIs (30), and steals (5) over the first two months despite hitting .205 over 176 at-bats. Back and knee issues led to disappointing stats in June and July (.194/20/3/16/4 over 160 at-bats). His exit velocity (86.1 mph) and hard-hit rate (33.3) were the lowest of his career.
Fantasy Outlook: The lack of catcher qualification has put Varsho in a different fantasy comparison in 2024 and 2025. His playing projects well, and he appears to have a higher ceiling in power and speed based on his best year in 2022. I view him as a viable backend option at outfield in deep formats, with the hopes that Varsho is healthy enough to open the season with a minimum of a DH role.
In addition, he does have catching experience, and the Blue Jays don’t have a strong C2 option this year. On the downside, his recovery from shoulder surgery may lead to fewer home runs early in the year.
RANKINGS
