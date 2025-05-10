Fantasy Baseball: Week 7 Closer Depth Charts & Bullpen Report
Securing saves is an ongoing battle, strategic pursuit, and savvy managers know the waiver wire can be just as important as draft day. Here’s a breakdown of the bullpens currently facing the most turbulence:
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report Week 7
Arizona Diamondbacks
Over the first nine days with a closing opportunity, Shelby Miller secured a save over four appearances, but he also blew the lead on May 4th (two runs, four hits, and a home run over one inning with two strikeouts), creating a vulture win. Miller has a 1.08 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts over 16.2 innings to open the season.
Kevin Ginkel allowed a run (two via a home run) in four of his last five outings, leading to a 16.62 ERA, 2.54 WHIP, and six strikeouts over 4.1 innings. He earned his first save of the season on May 8th, when Shelby Miller should have been available.
The Diamondbacks hope to have Justin Martinez pitching this weekend, hinting that he may return after 15 days on the injured list.
Chicago Cubs
May 6th wasn’t a good day for Ryan Pressly. The Cubs hung him out to dry, leading to eight runs, five hits, and a walk while failing to record an out against the Giants. His disaster outing came after 10.0 scoreless innings with nine baserunners, four strikeouts, and three saves. He’s walked nine batters over 14.0 innings with only six strikeouts, suggesting his closing job is at risk.
Since his April 18th beating (six runs, six baserunners, and a home run over two-thirds of an inning), Porter Hodge has made strides toward closing (no runs over 6.1 innings with one hit, four walks, and three strikeouts). The next save chance for Chicago should go to him.
Cleveland Guardians
Clase has shown signs of recovery after a rocky start, allowing one run and five hits over his last six innings with seven strikeouts, securing a win and four straight saves. His command is solid (three walks), and his first-pitch strike rate (67.1%) is a career-best. However, batters are hitting .362 against him (up from .194 pre-2025), with 24% of his 25 hits allowed going for extra bases.
Clase’s cutter, his primary pitch at 99.0 mph, has been less effective (.333 BAA vs. .225, .193, and .259 over the prior three years). If he delivers 10 shutout innings with two hits and no walks, his new metrics (3.42 ERA and 1.139 WHIP) will improve significantly, solidifying his fantasy relevance. Clase does have a higher K/9 rate (8.8) (up from 7.9 and 8.0 over the two previous seasons).
Over the past week, Cade Smith posted his worst stats of the year (four runs, seven baserunners, and three strikeouts over two innings).
Chicago White Sox
The White Sox have played 34 games this season, but their relievers only have one save, which came in a rain-shortened game. Jordan Leasure has a 3.68 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over his last 7.1 innings with 10 strikeouts, but he’s allowed four home runs this year over 12.1 innings. Since his call-up in mid-April, Steven Wilson has a 0.90 ERA and 0.80 WHIP over 10.0 innings with nine strikeouts. He has two career saves between the minors and majors.
Detroit Tigers
The Tigers created one save (Vest) over the past week, leaving the coin toss between Tommy Kahnle and Will Vest up in the air for their ninth-inning role. Kahnle is sitting on a 9.2-inning scoreless streak (eight baserunners, eight strikeouts, and a save). Vest pitched four shutout innings with four baserunners and five strikeouts, leading to a win and his fourth save.
Miami Marlins
Calvin Faucher hasn’t allowed a run over his last 7.2 innings with eight baserunners and eight strikeouts. He is 2-for-3 save conversions over this span. The last save recorded by Jesus Tinoco came on April 21st. He has a 2.79 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over his previous 9.2 innings with a win and two saves.
New York Yankees
The Yankees expected Williams to anchor their bullpen, but he has faltered in 2025, particularly in his last seven outings. He imploded in three appearances, surrendering 10 runs on six hits and three walks over 1.2 innings with just two strikeouts. His 12.2 innings this season have yielded 11 walks and a .265 batting average against, a sharp decline from his career .157 BAA over 241 games. Williams is nearing his career-high 15 earned runs (set over 54.0 innings).
His struggles stem from poor fastball command (.432 BAA, eight walks, and six strikeouts), a stark contrast to 2023 (.130 BAA) and 2022 (.090 BAA). His four-seamer and cutter velocities are down over one mph, though his changeup remains elite (.180 BAA – .125 vs. lefties). Left-handed batters have hit .250 against Williams with eight walks, while righties are batting .310. His first-pitch strike rate (50.8%) lags behind his career 57.6% average. Regaining trust as a closer hinges on improved fastball location.
Over three appearances in May, Luke Weaver has a save in two tries while allowing one run and four baserunners over three innings with two strikeouts. His success has been impeccable over his first 17.0 innings (0.53 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts). The closing job is his to lose.
San Francisco Giants
Camilo Doval extended his scoreless string to 12.1 innings with only one hit and three walks allowed while striking out 11 batters. After securing three consecutive saves from April 21st to April 24th, the Giants have used him earlier in games, leading to no more closing opportunities.
Over his last four appearances, Ryan Walker has a win and two saves, but he was on the verge of blowing a two-run lead in the ninth against the Cubs in his other matchup. San Francisco replaced him with a lefty to face Kyle Tucker, who proceeded to deliver the game-winning hit. Walker is 7-of-8 on closing situations, but he has three disaster outings on his 2025 resume (eight runs, 19 baserunners, and four strikeouts over 1.1 innings).
