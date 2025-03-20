Los Angeles Dodgers Fantasy Baseball Sleepers and Breakouts
The Dodgers major league roster is loaded with high-priced elite talent, leaving only a few starting jobs for sleeper and breakout players.
Sleeper: Tommy Edman, Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers will play Edman in center field this year while hitting in the bottom third of their lineup. He was once considered a competitive piece of fantasy team, thanks to elite plate appearances in 2021 (691) and 2022 (630). I could see a career-high in home runs based on his uptick in his average hit rate (1.758), but it was a short sample size. With 550 at-bats, possible .260 with 60 runs, 15 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases.
Sleeper: Tanner Scott, Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers signed Scott to a $72 million contract for four seasons in mid-January. Over the past three seasons, he secured 54 saves in 67 tries. The growth in his skill set is enticing, but there will be stretches of wildness. The Dodgers named Scott their closer, creating a rise in his ADPs in fantasy drafts in March.
Despite the preception of an elite closer, he did post some crocked stats in spring training (three runs, four hits, four walks, and seven strikeouts). Scott pitched a perfect inning with a save in his first appearance in the regular season for the Dodgers. He fits into the breakout category while offering a sleeper ADP in home style leagues.
Value: Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles Dodgers
For stat drafters who dismiss injury risk, Glasnow should shine brightly in this area of drafts. His arm has beast upside, but he hasn't pitched more than 135.0 innings in the majors. His FPGscore (1.26) ranked 26th for starting pitchers last season. Los Angeles has length to their starting pitching options in 2025, so they won’t push their aces past the sixth inning in many games.
The offseason reports suggest Glasnow is past his injury woes, but he still needs to show he can handle 30 starts in the majors. As a backend SP3 option, Glasnow only needs to take the mound for two-thirds of the season to pay off in some way.
Pure risk/reward pitcher who already has a priced-in discount…Par 5, 225 yards out over water for an eagle putt, you can’t win unless you take the swing. A safe play may keep you in the game, so what is your goal on draft day?
Breakout Pitcher: Roki Sasaki, Los Angeles Dodgers
Sasaki's decision to come to the US was twofold. He wanted financial security earlier in his career, just in case a significant injury crept into his equation. By pitching for the Dodgers with success, his right arm will drive endorsement deals and position him to become a free agent in the majors earlier. Los Angeles will ease Sasaki into their rotation in 2025 with a plan to have him pitch in the postseason.
The next step in his development should be about 150.0 innings (1/6 coming in the playoffs). His excellent command, paired with his electric fastball and elite swing-and-miss split-finger pitch, should excite the fantasy market. I expect about 125.0 innings in his rookie fantasy season with success in ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts.
Sakaki pitched seven shutout innings in spring training with six baserunners and seven strikeouts. The Dodgers pitched him only three innings in his first major league start (one run, one hit, and three strikeouts), but he walked five batters with 25 of his 56 pitches crossing home plate.
