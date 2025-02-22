2025 Fantasy Baseball: Tommy Edman Profile, Preview, Predictions
After a couple of down seasons due to some injuries, Tommy Edman gets to play in the mighty Dodgers' lineup in 2025. He brings upside in stolen bases and double-digit power.
OF – Tommy Edman, LAD (ADP – 184.6)
In 2023, St. Louis banished Edman to the bottom third of their lineup for 260 at-bats, lowering his opportunity in the counting stats. He missed about three weeks in July with a right wrist injury that led to surgery in early January. In the fantasy market, his bat was worthless in June and July (.200/15/1/8/6 over 100 at-bats). His best outcome came in August (.250/13/5/12/6 over 104 at-bats).
Edman never played a game for the Cardinals last season due to his slow recovery from his wrist issue. The Dodgers acquired him at the trade deadline. He returned to game action in mid-August, leading to a productive 139 at-bats (20/6/20/6) except for his batting average (.237). Edman won the NLCS MVP award after going 11-for-27 with five runs, one home run, 11 RBIs, and one steal.
His exit velocity (87.6 mph) and hard-hit rate (35.1) were slightly below his career path, but he had a higher launch angle (11.4), a career-high fly-ball rate (37.8), and an HR/FB rate (14.3). Edman's contact batting average has been lower than .330 over the past five seasons. He took more walks (7.2%) in 2024 and had a favorable strikeout rate (19.6).
Fantasy Outlook: The Dodgers will play Edman in center field this year while hitting in the bottom third of their lineup. He was once considered a competitive piece of fantasy team, thanks to elite plate appearances in 2021 (691) and 2022 (630). I could see a career-high in home runs based on his uptick in his average hit rate (1.758), but it was a short sample size. With 550 at-bats, possible .260 with 60 runs, 15 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases.
RANKINGS
Top 5 Catchers | Catchers 6-10 | Catchers 11-15
Top 5 First Basemen | First Basemen 6-10 | First Basemen 11-15
Top 5 Second Basemen | Second Basemen 6-10 | Second Basemen 11-15
Top 5 Shortstops | Shortstops 6-10 | Shortstops 11-15
Top 5 Third Basemen | Third Basemen 6-10 | Third Basemen 11-15