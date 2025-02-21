2025 Fantasy Baseball: Tyler Glasnow Profile, Preview, Predictions
Tyler Glasnow has a tremendous ceiling, but he has never pitched more than 135.0 innings in his nine major league seasons. His inning count (120.0 and 134.0) pushed higher over the past two years, but is that enough to support his price point in fantasy drafts?
SP – Tyler Glasnow, LAD (ADP – 109.7)
In 2024, Glasnow was a big mover in the high-stakes market in late March as fantasy drafters, as well as I, saw a potential difference-maker after signing with the Dodgers. His stats last year projected over 32 starts, came to 13 wins and 244 strikeouts with the same outcomes in ERA and WHIP. Glasnow lost his shine to the fantasy market in 2025 despite a better resume coming into this draft season. He missed the final 44 games due to a sprained right elbow and sometime in July with a back issue.
After 16 starts last year, Glasnow was a winning fantasy investment (8-5 with a 2.84 ERA, 0.853 WHIP, and 132 strikeouts over 95.0 innings). He struggled in back-to-back games (10 runs, 14 baserunners, and one home run over nine innings with eight strikeouts), leading to a 5.29 ERA and 1.176 WHIP over his final 34.0 innings.
His average fastball (96.4) declined slightly. Glasnow added a sinker (.233 BAA) with the Dodgers to help his effectiveness against righties (.212 BAA). He has three other elite pitches – four-seamer (.214 BAA with 60 strikeouts), slider (.199 BAA with 48 strikeouts), and curveball (.099 with 52 strikeouts). Over the past two seasons, his groundball rate (48.6) beat his career average (47.4%).
Fantasy Outlook: For stat drafters who dismiss injury risk, Glasnow should shine brightly in this area of drafts. His arm has beast upside, but he has pitched more than 135.0 innings in the majors. His FPGscore (1.26) ranked 26th for starting pitchers last season. Los Angeles has length to their starting pitching options in 2025, so they won’t push their aces past the sixth inning in many games. The offseason reports suggest Glasnow is past his injury woes, but he still needs to show he can handle 30 starts in the majors.
As a backend SP3 option, Glasnow only needs to take the mound for two-thirds of the season to pay off in some way. Pure risk/reward pitcher who already has a priced-in discount…Par 5, 225 yards out over water for an eagle putt, you can’t win unless you take the swing. A safe play may keep you in the game, so what is your goal on draft day?
Other Pitching Options
