Milwaukee Brewers Fantasy Baseball Sleepers and Breakouts
The Brewers have multiple winning fantasy pieces on their roster starting with two foundation studs (Jackson Chourio and William Contreras) and some sneaky deep sleepers in the outfield.
Deep Sleeper: Sal Frelick, Milwaukee Brewers
The outfield rotation for Milwaukee looks messy in spring training, forcing one option to see time at DH or have Frelick earn playing time in the infield. In the offseason, he bulked up to add more pop to his swing, but Frelick still brings a Judy hitter profile until more balls go over the fence.
I like his speed upside, and his approach could push him to the top of the Brewers’ lineup. He is a player to follow in shallow formats while offering rotation value in 15-team formats when he’s stealing bases. Frelick played well over his first 13 games in spring training (14-for-36 with 10 runs, two home runs, eight RBIs, and four steals).
Deep Sleeper: Garrett Mitchell, Milwaukee Brewers
Heading into 2025, Mitchell projects as a platoon player until his bat proves its worth against lefties. He doesn’t profile as a middle-of-the-order bat at this point of his career, and Milwaukee will surely bat Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich in the top two spots in their lineup. His contact batting average with the Brewers (.431) offsets some of his batting average risk due to his high number of strikeouts.
Mitchell plays well defensively while having the tools to offer a 20/30 profile if given 550 at-bats. I expect a better swing path this season, and his best fantasy value may come over the second half of the season. He has 10 hits over 35 at-bats this spring with five runs, one home run, five RBIs, and two stolen bases. On the downside, Mitchell struck out 16 times.
Comeback Player: Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers expect Woodruff to be a helpful arm in 2025, but he may not be ready for opening day. His lack of a return date, paired with some fantasy apprehension about the value of his stuff, has created a potential discount in drafts.
Shoulder injuries can be challenging to recover from, so following his fantasy progress this spring (one shutout innings with one strikeout) is essential. Based on his previous four seasons on the mound (30-20 with a 2.76 ERA and 566 strikeouts over 473.1 innings), Woodruff could be a big mover up the draft board in March.
Sleeper: Joey Ortiz, Milwaukee Brewers
Ortiz upgrades the Brewers’ defense, but his bat still needs more major-league experience before helping fantasy teams. Next step: a .260 batting average with about 30 combined home runs and stolen bases. I don’t see a clear path to 500 at-bats, so be careful and do not overpay for his questionable fantasy skill set.
Foundation Stud: Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers
When given a chance to hit on the top two spots in the Brewers’ batting order, Chourio hit .287 with 44 runs, 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 15 steals over 268 at-bats. He ranked 20th in FPGscore (3.00) for batters. Here are the positives for him in 2025: Will he hit in a favorable part of the batting order? √ Can Chourio hit 20+ home runs? √ And does his minor league profile support 35+ stolen bases? √
When adding his success with runners on base (RBI rate – 19), he looks poised to be a better player in 2025. Let’s go: .280 with 100+ runs, 20+ home runs, 80+ RBIs, and 40+ steals. Despite not hitting a home run over 37 at-bats in spring training, Chourio has been red-hot at the plate (.486 with nine runs, six RBIs, and six steals).
