2025 Fantasy Baseball: Garrett Mitchell Profile, Preview, Predictions
Garrett Mitchell has the look of a upside player wth power and speed. On the downside, strikeouts tend to be an issue, but he offsets some of this weakness with a high contact batting average.
OF – Garrett Mitchell, MLW (ADP – 258.0)
Milwaukee drafted Mitchell with the 20th selection in the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft. His bat played well over his first 92 at-bats at High A, leading to a .359 batting average with 33 runs, five home runs, 20 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases. After a promotion to AA in 2021, Mitchell looked overmatched at the plate (.186 with 16 runs, three home runs, 10 RBIs, and five steals over 129 at-bats) while striking out 27.7% of the time.
Milwaukee gave Mitchell 239 at-bats in 2022 at AA and AAA, leading to a .297 batting average with 44 runs, five home runs, 34 RBIs, and 16 steals. His contact batting average (.407) rose for the second straight season. With the Brewers, he helped fantasy teams over the final 15 games (15-for-35 with five runs, one home run, three RBIs, and five stolen bases).
Mitchell landed on the injured list in mid-April in 2023 with a labrum issue in his left shoulder that required surgery. Over his first 58 at-bats, he hit .259 with nine runs, three home runs, six RBIs, and one steal. The Brewers gave him seven at-bats late in September.
Last season, Mitchell suffered a broken left hand in late March, leading to three months off the Brewers’ roster. He spent 14 games in the minors (16-for-51 with nine runs, four home runs, 13 RBIs, and four stolen bases) before returning to the majors in early July. As a rotational player after the All-Star break, Mitchell hit .265 with 31 runs, seven home runs, 17 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases over 170 at-bats, putting him on a winning path if he repeated his stats over 500 at-bats. He went 9-for-33 against left-handed pitching with two runs, two RBIs, and 15 strikeouts.
Over his limited time with the Brewers, Mitchell has a high strikeout rate (34.3) that improved slightly in 2024 (31.1). His walk rate (11.2) was in a favorable area. He had a groundball swing path (55.8%) last season, leading to an extremely low fly-ball rate (22.5). When making hard contact, 29.6% of his fly-balls landed in the seats. His exit velocity (88.8) and hard-hit rate (37.0) remain well below the best hitters in the game.
Fantasy Outlook: Heading into 2025, Mitchell projects as a platoon player until his bat proves its worth against lefties. He doesn’t profile as a middle-of-the-order bat at this point of his career, and Milwaukee will surely bat Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich in the top two spots in their lineup. His contact batting average with the Brewers (.431) offsets some of his batting average risk due to his high number of strikeouts. Mitchell plays well defensively while having the tools to offer a 20/30 profile if given 550 at-bats. I expect a better swing path this season, and his best fantasy value may come over the second half of the season.
RANKINGS
