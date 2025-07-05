Week 15 Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Will Seranthony Dominguez, Kenlen Jansen, or Aroldis Chapman get traded?
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Atlanta Braves
- Baltimore Orioles
- Boston Red Sox
- Chicago Cubs
- Chicago White Sox
- Cincinnati Reds
- Cleveland Guardians
- Colorado Rockies
- Detroit Tigers
- Houston Astros
- Kansas City Royals
- Los Angeles Angels
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Miami Marlins
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Minnesota Twins
- New York Mets
- New York Yankees
- Oakland Athletics
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- San Diego Padres
- San Francisco Giants
- Seattle Mariners
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Texas Rangers
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Washington Nationals
Ronny Henriquez has a new closing job, Orion Kerkering looks poised to help fantasy teams over the secodnnd half of the year, and Randy Rodiguez could be the best of them all.
Baltimore Orioles
With the Orioles 11 games under .500, they have about four weeks to get back in the Wild Card hunt, which requires a long winning streak. Seranthony Dominguez is riding a 16.1-inning shutout streak with 13 baserunners and 25 strikeouts, giving him potential closing upside if traded. He is an unrestricted free agent next year.
Boston Red Sox
Aroldis Chapman is off to his best start of his career at age 37. He has a 1.29 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, and 51 strikeouts over 35.0 innings while converting 15 of his 16 saves. He will be a free agent in 2026 as well, but the Red Sox trail the third Wild Card spot by only 2.5 games.
Los Angeles Angels
Despite securing 15 of his 16 save attempts, Kenley Jansen hasn’t pitched well enough (3.94 ERA and 1.31 WHIP) to fight for him in the trade market. He is on a one-year contract with the Angels. If moved at the deadline, Jansen may land in the eighth inning for a contender. Reid Detmers hasn’t allowed a run over his 19.0 innings with 11 hits, 10 walks, and 28 strikeouts, putting him in an excellent position to earn saves over the last two months.
Miami Marlins
The ninth inning for the Marlins has flipped to Ronny Henriquez over the past two weeks. He has a 0.93 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts over his previous 9.2 innings with one win and four saves.
Philadelphia Phillies
Jordan Romano continues to pitch his way away from the ninth inning. Over his last 11.1 innings, he gave up 10 runs, 14 hits, two home runs, seven walks, and 14 strikeouts. Orion Kerkering hasn’t had a save chance since June 19th. He has a 0.46 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 21 strikeouts over his previous 21 strikeouts. Even with a save over the past week, Matt Strahm has been on shaky ground over the last six weeks (5.27 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 13 strikeouts over 13.2 innings) while allowing three home runs.
San Diego Padres
The spring training version of Robert Suarez finally emerged over his last eight appearances. He surrendered 10 runs, 15 hits, one home run, four walks, and five strikeouts over 5.1 innings. Despite his regression, Suarez has only had three blown saves on the year in 27 opportunities.
Jason Adam doesn’t have a save this year. Over his previous 10.2 innings, he posted a 1.69 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts while picking up four holds. Jeremiah Estrada is riding a five-inning shutout run with two hits, one walk, and seven strikeouts.
San Francisco Giants
The closing job for Camilo Doval after a brutal month (10 runs, 17 hits, two home runs, six walks, and 16 strikeouts over 12.2 innings). Over this span, he converted six of his eight save chances.
The ninth inning for the Giants should be in the hands of Randy Rodriguez. His arsenal has been on point all season (0.72 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, and 53 strikeouts over 37.2 innings) except for one game (one run, four baserunners, and one strikeout), which happened to come in his only save opportunity.
Other Fantasy Baseball News
Week 15 MLB Prospect Watch: Francisco Alvarez, Shay Whitcomb Lead Infielders
Week 15 MLB Prospect Watch: Luis Matos, Esteury Ruiz Lead Minor League Outfielders
Week 15 MLB Prospect Watch: Joe Boyle Surges While Logan Henderson, Bubba Chandler Fade
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Noelvi Marte, Colt Keith, Brooks Baldwin Lead Infielders
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Colby Thomas, Isaac Collins, Esteury Ruiz Lead Outfielders
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Cam Schlittler, Kumar Rocker Headline Pitchers