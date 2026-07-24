Best Fantasy Basketball Free Agents Remaining After Lebron James Signing

After months of speculation, rumor, and anticipation, Lebron James has chosen his new home in what he has called his ‘last decision’. James has signed a two-year $8 million dollar deal with the Philadelphia 76ers with a one-year player option.

BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ALOlTkgdAV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 24, 2026

Following the decision announcement, James tweeted that his decision dominantly came from the basis of competing to win and pursuing another championship, over any other factor.

another championship.



I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.



Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!



🙏🏾🫡👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026

James joins a stacked Sixers team alongside Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid who now have one of the best starting five in the league.

A new look for the City of Brotherly Love 😏 pic.twitter.com/OMBQAHVDWo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 24, 2026

With the Lebron James sweepstakes finally coming to an end, here are the three best remaining Fantasy Basketball Free Agents in the NBA.

Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) grabs the rebound in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Duren has blossomed into an elite fantasy star averaging 19.5 PPG along with 10.5 REB’s in the 2025-26 season. Even after a disappointing postseason performance, Duren should be expected to continue to develop and continue to produce at a high level depending on where he ends up for the upcoming season.

Duren is a restricted free agent with the Pistons, and it has been reported he is looking to sign a 5-year, $287 million dollar contract with Detroit, but the Pistons have yet to budge. If neither the Pistons or Duren blink, Duren has the leverage to sign a qualifying offer of $9.2 Million dollars for one year. If this happens, he will become an unrestricted free agent next season with the opportunity to sign where he pleases.

Jalen Duren reportedly wants a 5-year, $287 million max contract from the Pistons, per @KellyIko



“Duren wants the max. Five years, $287 million. He is 22 years old, was a critical piece of a Pistons team that shocked the world en route to 60 wins and finished third team… pic.twitter.com/pjK9dtiuqE — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 24, 2026

If the relationship between the Pistons and Duren deteriorates, the Pistons could look to trade him, with Duren’s most likely destination being the Sacramento Kings. The Kings haven’t had much to celebrate in recent years, but the paint presence of Duren and Damontis Sabonis would raise both of their fantasy values as the offense would run through the two big men.

James Harden

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) drives the ball while defended by New York Knicks forward Josh Hart (3) in the first quarter during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Beard is another star seeking a contract this offseason. Harden is an unrestricted free-agent after declining his $42.3 million dollar player option with the Cavs. Harden averaged 23.6 PPG (17th in the NBA), 8.0 AST (4th in the NBA) , and 4.8 REB in the 25-26 season having been traded to the Cavs from the Clippers halfway through the season. A big reason Harden is still a free agent is because the Cavaliers were holding out in hopes to sign Lebron. But, now that James has signed with the Sixers, it is expected Harden will sign a longer term deal with the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers' James Harden is declining his $42.3 million player option for 2026-27 and the sides are working through a new multiyear deal together, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/UiE1bn3BnP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

Harden played just 26 regular season games with the Cavaliers last season. He took less shots compared to his time with the Clippers, resulting in his scoring volume decreasing by almost 5 points per game, but his shooting efficiency increased significantly.

Assuming the Cavs do resign Harden, fantasy managers should expect a similar production. Harden’s pairing with Donovan Mitchell lowers his scoring ceiling, but increases his opportunity for assists and efficiency across the board.

Demar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans guard Micah Peavy (right) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeRozan rounds out the list as the third best Fantasy Basketball free agent still available. The Kings waived Derozan in July making him an unrestricted free agent. DeRozan averaged 18.4, PTS, 4.1 AST, and 2.9 REB with the Kings this past season playing 77 games. DeRozan has proven himself as a reliable and consistent scorer throughout his career averaging over 20 points a game in every season of his career, excluding this past season.

Similar to Harden, DeRozan’s free agency stakes have been held up by Lebron’s decision, but now that Lebron is on his way to the City of Brotherly Love, DeRozan will be a priority signing for several teams.

The Miami Heat are the top contender to land DeRozan given his veteran presence and ability to bring depth and scoring relief. The Heat are currently very top heavy following the trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo , which would give DeRozan the opportunity to slide into a third option role.

The Miami Heat are expected to contact DeMar DeRozan, per @flasportsbuzz pic.twitter.com/nv5k9Y24f6 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 24, 2026

The other two top contenders are Golden State and the Detroit Pistons. After losing out on the Lebron sweepstakes, the Warriors need someone else to produce on the offensive end, and DeRozan could take some of that pressure off of Stephen Curry with Jimmy Butler still out with a torn ACL.

Lastly, the Pistons which may be the best fit for fantasy managers. DeRozan would fit right in and look to complement the younger core as an elite scoring option. It became apparent in the playoffs that Cade Cunningham and the Pistons needed some help on the offensive end, and DeRozan could be that cure as a surefire scoring option.

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