DeMar DeRozan-Knicks Fantasy Appears Officially Over Now

Of the numerous names linked to the Knicks this offseason, DeMar DeRozan was the most notable and flashy one available not named LeBron James. While the fit was clunky and the veteran wing hasn't exactly been the most gleaming example of a winning basketball player, the intrigue was certainly there.

There were always going to be certain hurdles that needed to be cleared before a deal was going to be likely. The money had to work out both ways. It's still unclear what kind of deal DeRozan is seeking. Meanwhile, the Knicks, as everybody knows, are doing whatever they can to avoid dipping into the second apron.

The 36 year-old also needed to accept that he may be coming into a situation where his role and minutes would be inconsistent. The defending champions thrived on having a very flexible bench that saw different players step up at different times. It likely wouldn't have been easy for DeRozan, who has started in all but 12 of his 1,264 regular season games.

If the financials worked, and he was willing to take a lesser role, inserting DeRozan into the Knicks' bench unit could have been alluring. But for better or worse, all of that seems to be a dream of the past now.

With DeMar DeRozan Out of the Pitcure, the Knicks Can Now Turn Their Full Attention to Center

This week, Jordan Clarkson agreed to return to the Knicks and he'll fill the bench wing role that DeRozan was going to more or less occupy. The Knicks do still have one final roster spot available. But that is almost undoubtedly going to a center.

Ian Begley of SNY discussed the potential of a deal earlier this week, saying "I don't think the Knicks are on his wish list. I don't think the Knicks have strong interest in bringing DeRozan in. I think you can put that to bed."

Not only does this mean that DeRozan is unlikely to be a Knick. It all but guarantees that the Knicks will use their final spot on a third-string center, as previously assumed. Aside from DeRozan, Clarkson was the only other non-center aside from LeBron that has been consistently linked to New York. With him now coming back, Leon Rose will focus on finding a cheap big man.

The Knicks can choose between a few veteran options. Jonas Valančiūnas, whom the Knicks reportedly had interest in last season, is on the table at least for now. Although his lack of rim protection feels too redundant to have alongside Drummond.

Another name that has been consistently linked to the Knicks is Nick Richards. He would offer more offensive upside than Drummond or Valanciunas. But there are major questions surrounding his rebounding toughness and his defense.

The Knicks could look to tap OG Anunoby's former teammate, Chris Boucher, or Brunson's former teammate, Dwight Powell as well. Both are seasoned veterans whose stocks are pretty low and could come to New York on a minimum contract. Neither are the kind of pickups that would move the needle. But no third-string center really is.

What could be the most likely option, though, is someone we haven't really heard of much yet. It's hard to pinpoint who that is. But some have speculated that Rose and his front office may want to offer that spot to one of the training camp invitees.

That could still be a veteran like Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet were. But it could also be a surprise name that distinguishes themselves during Summer League. Regardless of what the Knicks do though, you can bet on DeRozan dawning a non-Knicks jersey this upcoming season.