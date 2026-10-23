Jordan Mason's Return Brings Much-Needed Changes to Vikings' RB Room in Week 7

After spending the last four weeks on injured reserve with a thumb issue, Vikings running back Jordan Mason is now healthy and ready to suit up against the Colts on Sunday.

Mason enters the game with a questionable injury designation (h/t Vikings), but that's mostly just semantics, as he still technically needs to be activated off of injured reserve. So, assuming he kept his thumb wrestling to a minimum over the last month, Mason should have essentially no restrictions for Sunday.

With Aaron Jones still battling through a sprained MCL, how should the Vikings handle their freshly reformed backfield and the potential changes Mason's return could bring?

Vikings shouldn't have to think too hard about how to manage their RB room in Week 7

During Week 1—and the only game so far this season that the duo has played together—the Jones-Mason tandem notched a near 50/50 split, with Mason getting 15 carries to Jones's 12. That's been the plan along for Minnesota, and something similar could be in store for Sunday, but how well conditioned Mason is after the break, and how well Jones's knee is holding up could boost or drag these numbers in either direction.

Presumably, though, the answer to both of those questions is: good enough.

That means it's doubtful Mason gets put on a snap count, and equally doubtful that the Vikings completely put Jones on ice either despite running him ragged the past month. Mason averaged a pedestrian 3.9 yards per carry against Green Bay in the season opener, but the Colts' run defense ranks a hum-drum 22nd in the NFL this year, so he may find some more opportunity to get back on track after a month away.

And without reliable production coming from either DeeJay Dallas or Demond Claiborne, both starters should once again see double-digit touches. Look for Mason to get work on early downs, while Jones takes on more of a third-down back role, thanks in part to his pass-catching ability.

Are changes on the way for the rest of Minnesota's RBs?

Speaking of Dallas and Claiborne, the return of Mason now means that the Vikings are rostering four running backs. That doesn't feel like something general manager Nolan Teasley wants to last, especially since the Vikings may look to bolster their depth elsewhere with the NFL trade deadline approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

With a possible deal to bring in more talent along the offensive line, secondary or even at running back, one of these reserves could be getting the boot.

Dallas has some special teams appeal, so rookie sixth-round pick Claiborne could be the one on the outside looking in sooner rather than later. He's logged just six carries for 13 yards on the season, and it likely wouldn't be too difficult to pass a late-round pick with no production down through waivers to the practice squad. It'll be something to monitor moving forward.

Demond Claiborne likely won't last for much longer if he doesn't prove his worth to the Vikings soon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How the backs fare against Indianapolis will likely determine some of those plans, and if Mason looks sluggish, or Jones's condition deteriorates, anything could be on the table over the course of the next three weeks.

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