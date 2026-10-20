Best Fantasy Football Landing Spots for Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts recently fired general manager Chris Ballard following the Colts loss to divisianl rival, the Tennessee Titants. Ballard's dismisal signals the Colts may be in a fire sale with the top players potential available on the trade market.

One potential player who could be on the trade block if the Colts continue to falter is running back Jonathan Taylor. Taylor moving on from the Colts to any of these teams would enhance the top-tier running back's Fantasy production.

Just a Jonathan Taylor appreciation post.



He touched the ball 5 straight times for 36 yards to tie the game in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/OReYoen0BP — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) October 19, 2026

New York Giants

The Giants are seemingly interested in Taylor following the Ballard news and their recent transactions hint there's smoke to the fire. The Giants released Najee Harris following their 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Giants' run game has struggled of late with the group finishing with 34 rushing yards on 14 carries. What stands out the most is Cam Skattebo didn't register a carry, which may hint that the Giants don't trust their RB 1.

With the Giants' running back room in disarray, head coach John Harbaugh may look outside for a solution, which Taylor would fill. The former All-Pro would see a heavy workload, like he does in Indianapolis, with the Giants. Taylor would solve all of the Giants' running back woes, while maining his Fantasy excellence in this move.

"One of those guys needs to step up. Somebody needs to step up and be the back. None of those guys have done that yet. When one of those guys steps up to be the back, then they'll be the back."



John Harbaugh talks about the division of touches among the Giants' running backs: pic.twitter.com/cS1rQdwmha — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) October 18, 2026

Minnesota Vikings

Running back Jordan Mason is designated to return from injured reserve, but that doesn't mean the Vikings won't look to upgrade at running back. In a potential move to Minnesota, Taylor would stand out as their RB 1.

WIth Mason sidelined, Aaron Jones stood out as the Vikings' RB 1. Jones scored at least 10.5 PPR points and registered 20-plus touches in each game. If Taylor were to land in the twin cities, the veteran running back would easily see this type of workload and remain a top-tier Fantasy options.

In this potential move, Taylor would move on from the 2-4 Colts to an undefeated Vikings squad, who have proven to maximize the Fantasy production out of their starting running back.

Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Brown hasn't lived up to expectations this season as the Bengals RB 1 averaged 3.5 yards per carry early on this season. In the Bengals last game, it appeared head coach Zac Taylor lost some confidence in Brown as Taylor played Brown for 60% of running back snaps, by far the lowest percentage of the season.

With Brown appearing to lose snaps, the Bengals may want to upgrade their RB 1 and bring in Taylor. In this potential move Taylor and Brown would swap squads, leaving Taylor as the main focus of the Bengals' running back room. In this potential move, Taylor would maintain a similar work rate, while having to deal with less stacked boxes thanks to some help on the outside.

Taylor would have Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the outside, freeing up space for Taylor on the inside. Currently, Taylor has Josh Downs and Keenan Allen trying to free up space. In this potential move to the Bengals, Taylor would enjoy lighter boxes thanks to the attention Chase and Higgins demand.

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