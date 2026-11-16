Best Fantasy Football Playoff Schedules: Fantasy Managers Need to Invest in Kirk Cousins, Rome Odunze and More

The race to the Fantasy football playoffs is heating up with every win and loss separating the playoff contenders from the playoff pretenders.

For Fantasy managers who fall into the first category, investing into these players with favorable playoff schedules may make the difference in playoff matchups.

Kirk Cousins - DET, WAS, @ NYJ

Cousins made noise in his first start in his second stint as a Minnesota Vikings with 16.4 Fantasy points in a win over divisional rivals, the Green Bay Packers. The trade to Minnesota not only keeps Cousins as a starter for the rest of the season, but gives the veteran QB one of the easier Fantasy playoffs schedules for QBs.

Cousins will face three teams in the top-11 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. The veteran QB kicks off the Fantasy playoffs schedule against the Detroit Lions, who allow a league-highest 24.3 FPPG to opposing QBs. In the first matchup between the Lions and Vikings, Kyler Murray threw for a season-high two touchdowns. Given how Murray has looked compared to Cousins this season, the rematch is ripe for Cousin to stack Fantasy points.

The following two weeks are just as favorable for Cousins as the Washington Commanders and New York Jets allow the seventh-most and 11th-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, respectively.

Jeremiyah Love / Tyler Allgeier / Bam Knight - NYJ, @ NO, LVR

The Arizona Cardinals backfield is in a bit of flux at the moment with Love on injured reserve and Allgeier splitting the backfield with Knight. Love is eligible to be activated off of IR in week 13, but the Cardinals may wait to suit up the rookie running back in week 15, the first week of Fantasy playoffs, after their bye week.

Despite the bleak scenario for the Cardinals backfield at the moment, no running back room has a easier Fantasy playoffs schedule than the NFC West outfit. The Cardinals will face three teams in the top-seven for most points allowed to opposing running backs.

For zero-running backs Fantasy managers, investing in a Cardinals running back, specifically Love, who's stock is low at the moment, could make the difference in a playoffs run.

Luther Burden III / Rome Odunze - @ BUF, GB, DET

Burden III and Odunze face one of the easier playoff schedules for wide receivers in the Fantasy playoffs. All three of their opponents are in the top-13 in Fantasy points allowed to wide receivers with the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers in the top-ten.

What stands out about Burden III's and Odunze's Fantasy playoff schedule is the potential high-scoring games they'll be a part of. The wide receiver duo aren't as likely to face a run-heavy script because a game is out of reach, so there will be more possession and opportunities for Burden III and Odunze to stack Fantasy points.

ROME ODUNZE OMG pic.twitter.com/auLPMXd08R — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) November 9, 2026

T.J. Hockenson - DET, WAS, @ NYJ

Perhaps no player has an easier Fantasy playoffs schedule than Hockenson. Hockenson starts his Fantasy playoffs against the two teams that allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends in the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders. Hockenson's Fantasy championship matchup is also favorable against the New York Jets, who allow the 11th-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Hockenson allows for a variety of possibilities in roster contstruction once the Fantasy playoffs start. For Fantasy managers with a weak tight end room, trading for Hockenson could be the difference maker. Stacking Hockenson with Cousin is another route that could lead to Fantasy points in bunches. Hockenson could also be played in the flex spot for Fantasy managers with Brock Bowers or Trey McBride on their team.

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