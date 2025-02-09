Fantasy Sports

The Best Pool For Your Super Bowl Party

Just print this pool and hand out to all the people at your Super Bowl Party to keep them all engaged and entertained throughout Super Bowl LIX

Doug Vazquez

Feb 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles helmets at the Caesars Superdome prior to Super Bowl LIX.
Feb 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles helmets at the Caesars Superdome prior to Super Bowl LIX. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Super Bowl LIX Pool for Every Super Bowl Party

RULES: Print out this Super Bowl Pool for your party on Februrary 9th. This pool is built for all ages and levels of fans, whether you watched every game this season or are justing watching Super Bowl LIX for the commercials, this pool is made for everyone to enjoy. Answer all the questions plus tie-breaker. 


1.  National anthem will be sung by: a) man    b) woman    c) two or more people

2.  Which team will wear white jerseys: a) PHI    b) KC

3.  Which team will win the coin toss:   a) PHI  b) KC

4.  Opening kick-off  as it will appear on TV screen will be from:  a) left to right       b) right to left

5.  1st completed pass will be to: a) wide receiver    b) tight end   c) other

6.  1st penalty will be called against: a) offense     b) defense  c) special teams

  7.  Which team will score first: a) PHI    b) KC

8.  1st score will be:  a) Field Goal    b) TD Pass    c) TD Run    d) by fumble  e) by interception    f ) other

9.  1st TD pass will be thrown to:  a) AJ Brown-PHI    b) Saquon Barkley-PHI  c) Travis Kelce -KC   d) Xavier Worthy- KC    e) someone else

10. 1st QB sack will be by:  a) Eagles Defense    b) Chiefs Defense    c) No sacks in game

11. First time-out will be called by which team:  a) PHI   b) KC

12. 1st team to turnover (fumble or interception ) the ball will be:  a) PHI  b) KC    c) no turnover in game

13. Who will challenge a play first:  a) PHI     b) KC   c) the REFS (officials)   d) none in game

14. Who will be leading at halftime:  a) PHI    b) KC     c) Tie

15. Combined halftime score will be: _______
(Score on nose /Exact Prediction = 10 pts. + or - 1 pt. = 9 pts.   + or - 2 pts. = 8pts……….)
               
  16. 1st commercial after 2nd half kick-off will be about:  a) any beverage   b) any food    c) electronic (TV, Phone, etc)   d) motor vehicle      e) sport logo     f ) other

17. Combined Total interceptions thrown by both teams will be:  a) 0   b) 1   c) 2    d) 3 or more

18.  Combined Field Goals (not an extra point)  made by both teams will be : a) 0   b) 1  c) 2    d) 3 or more

19. Who will rush for 100 yards or more in the game: a) Saquon Barkley PHI  b) Kareem Hunt-KC      c) both A and B     d) other (including none or someone not mentioned )

20. At 4th quarter, 2:00 minute warning who will have the ball: a) PHI   b) KC

21. Will the team that has the ball at 2 minutes be leading: a) Yes  b) No

22. Who will win Super Bowl 59 a) PHI  b) KC

23. What color Gatorade is poured on the winning coach? a) Red    b) Orange  c) purple  d) any other color (including clear/water)

24. Combined final score will be:                
        Score on nose+ 10 pts.      + or - 1pt. = 9 pts   + or - 2 pts= 8 pts. 

25. Who will be selected MVP of Super 59: a) Patrick Mahomes b) Saquon Barkley c) Travis Kelce d) Jalen Hurts e) Someone else

Name_________________________           ANSWER SHEET      

DO NOT CIRCLE…. WRITE YOUR ANSWER IN   BLANK SPACE_____

1.    A    B    C                              _______
                                         
2.    A    B                                    _______

3.    A    B                            _______

4.    A    B                            _______

5.    A    B    C                            _______               

6.    A    B                             _______

7.    A    B                            _______

8.    A    B    C    D    E    F                    _______

9.    A    B    C    D    E                        _______

10.  A    B    C                            _______

11.  A    B                            _______       
   
12.  A    B    C                            _______

13.  A    B    C    D                        _______

14.  A    B    C                            _______

15. _______   combined score                    _______

16.  A    B    C    D    E    F                    _______

17.  A    B    C    D                        _______

18.  A    B    C    D                        _______

19.  A    B    C    D                    _______

20.  A    B                            _______

21.  A    B                            _______       

22.  A    B                            _______

23. A B C D

24.  ________ combined score                    _______

25. A B C D E ___________________   MVP                    _______

TIEBREAKER   __________ your score  (How many points will you score on the test)                        

Doug Vazquez
DOUG VAZQUEZ

Doug Vazquez is a senior producer on the SI video team and has been with SI since 2019. Based in Las Vegas, Doug is a combat sports enthusiast and attends as many bouts as he can in the fight capital of the world.

