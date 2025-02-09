The Best Pool For Your Super Bowl Party
Super Bowl LIX Pool for Every Super Bowl Party
RULES: Print out this Super Bowl Pool for your party on Februrary 9th. This pool is built for all ages and levels of fans, whether you watched every game this season or are justing watching Super Bowl LIX for the commercials, this pool is made for everyone to enjoy. Answer all the questions plus tie-breaker.
1. National anthem will be sung by: a) man b) woman c) two or more people
2. Which team will wear white jerseys: a) PHI b) KC
3. Which team will win the coin toss: a) PHI b) KC
4. Opening kick-off as it will appear on TV screen will be from: a) left to right b) right to left
5. 1st completed pass will be to: a) wide receiver b) tight end c) other
6. 1st penalty will be called against: a) offense b) defense c) special teams
7. Which team will score first: a) PHI b) KC
8. 1st score will be: a) Field Goal b) TD Pass c) TD Run d) by fumble e) by interception f ) other
9. 1st TD pass will be thrown to: a) AJ Brown-PHI b) Saquon Barkley-PHI c) Travis Kelce -KC d) Xavier Worthy- KC e) someone else
10. 1st QB sack will be by: a) Eagles Defense b) Chiefs Defense c) No sacks in game
11. First time-out will be called by which team: a) PHI b) KC
12. 1st team to turnover (fumble or interception ) the ball will be: a) PHI b) KC c) no turnover in game
13. Who will challenge a play first: a) PHI b) KC c) the REFS (officials) d) none in game
14. Who will be leading at halftime: a) PHI b) KC c) Tie
15. Combined halftime score will be: _______
(Score on nose /Exact Prediction = 10 pts. + or - 1 pt. = 9 pts. + or - 2 pts. = 8pts……….)
16. 1st commercial after 2nd half kick-off will be about: a) any beverage b) any food c) electronic (TV, Phone, etc) d) motor vehicle e) sport logo f ) other
17. Combined Total interceptions thrown by both teams will be: a) 0 b) 1 c) 2 d) 3 or more
18. Combined Field Goals (not an extra point) made by both teams will be : a) 0 b) 1 c) 2 d) 3 or more
19. Who will rush for 100 yards or more in the game: a) Saquon Barkley PHI b) Kareem Hunt-KC c) both A and B d) other (including none or someone not mentioned )
20. At 4th quarter, 2:00 minute warning who will have the ball: a) PHI b) KC
21. Will the team that has the ball at 2 minutes be leading: a) Yes b) No
22. Who will win Super Bowl 59 a) PHI b) KC
23. What color Gatorade is poured on the winning coach? a) Red b) Orange c) purple d) any other color (including clear/water)
24. Combined final score will be:
Score on nose+ 10 pts. + or - 1pt. = 9 pts + or - 2 pts= 8 pts.
25. Who will be selected MVP of Super 59: a) Patrick Mahomes b) Saquon Barkley c) Travis Kelce d) Jalen Hurts e) Someone else
Name_________________________ ANSWER SHEET
DO NOT CIRCLE…. WRITE YOUR ANSWER IN BLANK SPACE_____
1. A B C _______
2. A B _______
3. A B _______
4. A B _______
5. A B C _______
6. A B _______
7. A B _______
8. A B C D E F _______
9. A B C D E _______
10. A B C _______
11. A B _______
12. A B C _______
13. A B C D _______
14. A B C _______
15. _______ combined score _______
16. A B C D E F _______
17. A B C D _______
18. A B C D _______
19. A B C D _______
20. A B _______
21. A B _______
22. A B _______
23. A B C D
24. ________ combined score _______
25. A B C D E ___________________ MVP _______
TIEBREAKER __________ your score (How many points will you score on the test)
