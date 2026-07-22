Bold NFC North Fantasy Football Predictions: Justin Jefferson Regains Elite Status

The NFC North is filled with Fantasy Football superstars on each team throughout the division.

Here are some bold NFC North Fantasy Football predictions to keep an eye on throughout the season.

Caleb Williams Finishes as a Top-Five Fantasy QB

Williams (QB 8, 99 ADP) showcased his Fantasy ceiling during his sophomore NFL season, his first under head coach Ben Johnson.

Heading into his second season under Johnson, there’s even more reason for Williams to take a further leap and become a tier one Fantasy QB.

In his first year under Johnson, Williams guided the Bears offense to the sixth most yards, 10th most passing yards and ninth most points per game.

There were hiccups in the first year of the Johnson-Williams relationship, but the strong initial numbers and room for improvement spotlights Williams’ Fantasy ceiling.

Williams’ pass catchers are young and will grow as reliable targets as they get even more comfortable in the NFL and Johnson’s offense.

Rome Odunze showcased his reliability early on before injuries hampered his second season in the NFL. Rookie duo Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III became figureheads of Johnson’s offense as the rookie got their foothold in the NFL.

Having another offseason to work will help the young pass catchers get more familiar with Williams, subsequently helping everyone’s Fantasy production.

Having an offensive guru in Johnson and young, productive pass catchers who are going to get better with experience to go along with eye-catching talent paves the way for Williams to become a top-five Fantasy QB.

Caleb Williams played the biggest game of his CAREER last night pic.twitter.com/MCRTqrR30K — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) December 21, 2025

Justin Jefferson Easily Outperforms his WR Ranking

Jefferson (WR 6, 10 ADP in PPR Leagues) had a year of regression with inconsistency behind him at quarterback as the four-time Pro Bowler finished as WR 21 in PPR leagues.

Instability at quarterback has long been a theme throughout Jefferson’s career, but the All-Pro has risen through that obstacle and delivered top-tier Fantasy production years on end.

Outside of three years of Kirk Cousins and a year of Sam Darnold, Jefferson has had Nick Mullens, Joshua Dobbs, Jaren Hall, Sean Mannion, J.J McCarthy, Nick Wentz and Max Brosmer as his signal caller.

Now Kyler Murray, who is arguably the best Fantasy quarterback Jefferson has played with, is poised to wear the green-dot helmet in Minnesota.

Finally having a consistent provider at QB, since Cousins gives Jefferson the opportunity to regain his top-tier Fantasy form and outperform his WR 6 rank.

Justin Jefferson with Carson Wentz at QB



Week 3: 5/75/0

Week 4: 10/126/0

Week 5: 6/102/0 (so far)pic.twitter.com/h5r21C6gR4 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 5, 2025

Sam LaPorta Finishes as a Top-Five Fantasy TE

LaPorta (TE 8, 81 ADP in PPR Leagues) regressed without Johnson as his play caller as injuries limited the Lions tight end to nine games.

The emergence of new tight ends, such as Colston Loveland, Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin, Jr. and Tyler Warren, have caught the eye of Fantasy managers, leaving LaPorta at a lower ADP.

The young tight ends are no doubt going to produce, but LaPorta is set up to leapfrog some of these young guns for a top-five tight end finish.

LaPorta now has a new offensive coordinator in Drew Petzing, who has a history of producing elite Fantasy tight ends.

During Petzing’s three year tenure as Arizona Cardinals OC, Trey McBride became a top Fantasy tight end.

LaPorta isn’t the focal point of the offense as McBride is, but having Petzing at the helm will no doubt increase LaPorta’s targets.

The Lions offense being loaded is a concern when analyzing LaPorta’s Fantasy stock. Having the likes of Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams will limit LaPorta’s targets.

Having those weapons around him brings benefits as LaPorta will get more single coverage against linebackers and safeties.

With Petzing’s arrival in Detroit, LaPorta has the chance to regain top-five Fantasy tight end status.

Matthew Golden is the Top Fantasy Wide Receiver for the Packers

Golden entered his rookie season with some hype behind him as the former Texas Longhorn was the first receiver selected in the first round by the Green Bay Packers since 2002.

A crowded receiver room left Golden with limited chances to make a Fantasy impact throughout the regular season.

In the Packers’ wild-card game, Golden showcased his Fantasy ceiling with 84 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown performance.

Matthew Golden finally looked like 1st round WR last night pic.twitter.com/Mn2cgAnYmM — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 11, 2026

Heading into his sophomore season, Golden will have more snaps to showcase his Fantasy potential.

Romeo Doubs, the Packers' leading receiver last season, moved on to the New England Patriots.

With Doubs leaving, Golden will have one less receiver to compete with for snaps.

Another factor that could lead to Golden being the Packers most prolific Fantasy receiver is Christian Watson’s and Jayden Reed’s injury history.

Watson has yet to play a full season in the NFL and Reed missed 10 games last season.

There will be weeks Golden has to take the lion's share of the snaps.

Having an increased role in his sophomore season gives Golden the opportunity to be the best performing Fantasy wide receiver on the Packers.

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