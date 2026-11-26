Brandon Aiyuk's fantasy football value has been rejuvenated, finding a new home in the NFL after being released by the San Francisco 49ers. He's set to take the field for the first time since the 2024 season, after suffering a catastrophic ACL and MCL tear that left him sidelined through the entire 2025 campaign.

During his two-year absence, Aiyuk took to social media with critical comments about the 49ers and the team's front office. He shared his praise for Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and the team as a whole, ultimately landing with the NFC East contenders following his release from San Francisco earlier this week.

Free-agent WR Brandon Aiyuk is signing with the Washington Commanders practice squad, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus. Aiyuk once again becomes teammates with his Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. pic.twitter.com/jt8diY95o3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2026

He finished his breakout 2023 campaign ranked as WR14 in PPR, hauling in 75 of his 105 targets for 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, carving out 15.6 fantasy points per week.

Aiyuk won't capture this success from the jump in Washington, landing on the practice squad to start his tenure with the team, but will provide valuable depth to an injury-riddled receiving corps.

Commanders' Injuries Will Thrust Brandon Aiyuk Back Into Action

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Commanders' passing game has been hampered by nagging injuries throughout the season. Daniels has missed time with an elbow injury. Star wideout Terry McLaurin hit Injured Reserve with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee in October, sidelining him for the remainder of the season, joining second-year receiver Jaylin Lane who suffered a season-ending ankle injury early last month.

Rookie Antonio Williams has come on strong with a breakout performance against the Cincinnati Bengals and veteran Stefon Diggs has provided reliable consistency, but the team has a void at WR3. Aiyuk will need a few weeks to ramp up efforts before making his Commanders debut, but could fill this void as the third option in the passing game down the stretch of the season.

The Commanders are yet to present a timetable for Aiyuk's debut, but the depth is everything for Washington as they look to enter the playoff picture over the next several weeks.

Brandon Aiyuk Returns to Fantasy Spotlight, Set for Valuable Role

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk against the Arizona Cardinals | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Though he may not get the start from game No. 1 in a Commanders uniform, Aiyuk has a clear path to work his way into the starting unit for Washington during the regular season. The offense's current WR3 Treylon Burks has cooled off during Williams' recent surge, and without cemented volume, Burks could be unseated over the next month of action.

With a starting role, Aiyuk could make a strong FLEX case among fantasy lineups in a passing attack that has posted 538 passing yards and three touchdowns over the last two games, ranked eighth in passing production among 18 qualifying units with two games during that stretch.

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