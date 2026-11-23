At long last, the San Francisco 49ers-Brandon Aiyuk saga has come to an end. On Monday afternoon, the team finally parted ways with Aiyuk, releasing the former No. 25 overall pick, putting an end to the turbulent relationship.

He's already been linked to several teams, and could present valuable depth for several playoff contenders heading into Week 12 of the 2026 campaign. Aiyuk's release presents hope for his fantasy outlook for the remainder of the season, though projections will be hard to establish until he makes a decision regarding his new team.

ESPN sources: the 49ers are releasing WR Brandon Aiyuk today.



A first-round pick of San Francisco in 2020, Aiyuk now will move on and wants to resume his career elsewhere after not playing in an NFL game since October 2024. pic.twitter.com/5GB59FBEBt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2026

He missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from a season-ending ACL and MCL tear suffered during Week 7 of the 2024 campaign. He broke out with two stellar seasons of production in 2022 and 2023, hauling in 153 of his 219 targets, racking up 2,357 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns over that 33-game span.

He likely won't reach such heights again this season, but could still present solid fantasy value in the right situation, especially among PPR leagues. Let's explore some favorable landing spots for Aiyuk to bolster his fantasy football outlook for the remainder of 2026:

Commanders, Rams Elevate Brandon Aiyuk's Fantasy Outlook

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels throws the ball during a game against the New York Giants | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Washington Commanders

Aiyuk has been heavily linked to the Washington Commanders throughout his prolonged divide from San Francisco. Recent reports indicated he reconcilied his relationship with Commanders quarterback Jaylen Daniels, his teammate during his time at Arizona State.

He'd likely take on a WR2/WR3 role behind the likes of Stefon Diggs, but should take on plenty of targets to bolster his fantasy ceiling.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams provide a much more favorable landing spot for Aiyuk's fantasy stock in my eyes. The Rams are dealing with a plethora of injuries offensively, and will be without All-Pro wideout Puka Nacua for the remainder of the season. Davante Adams has missed each of the last four games with a hamstring injury, and is set to miss a few more weeks before returning from IR.

He could step in as the team's primary threat in the passing game with Nacua and Adams sidelined, significantly elevating his fantasy football ceiling over the next several weeks. Los Angeles' passing game is far superior to that of Washingon, presenting greater opporunity for production for Aiyuk.

Aiyuk Could Struggle in Vikings' Offense

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson makes a catch against the San Francisco 49ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Vikings have also been floated as a potential landing spot for Aiyuk following his release, but I'm not as bullish on this fit. Justin Jefferson dominates the target share in Minnesota's offense, and fellow key pass-catchers like Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson also command notable volume.

The Vikings' offense has performed much more consistently with Kirk Cousins at the helm, but there's simply too much contention for targets for Aiyuk to thrive in fantasy football, raising concerns over the fit and its impact on his ceiling.

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