Brandon Aiyuk Saga Continues as Landing Spots Circulate Including Washington

Background On The Brandon Aiyuk Saga

Brandon Aiyuk has not officially parted from the San Francisco 49ers. While San Francisco has time on their side, it is intriguing that the long-rumored end has not actually ended yet. Ideally, the 49ers want to get something for Aiyuk via a trade. This has something we have talked about on SI via here, here, and here.

There is that bonus which has also been talked about for months. As that quiet wrinkle is now anything but quiet, more doors have opened. This has lead to more questions than answers when it comes to the Pro-Bowl wide receiver. Contact between the 49ers and Aiyuk has been little to none since late last year.

That September 1st is not the only date to keep an eye on. Technically, there is June 1st. Watch for any post June 1st designation. A release splits the dead cap space while a trade offers less flexibility there. Now, that is why trade interest has been minimal.

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It is a complicated situation with much nuance which could allow Aiyuk a say in where he may end up ultimately. Who might dangle a late-round future return package? Could there be a reunion?

The San Francisco Reunion Treat?

Okay, the cat is out of the bag a little. Jed York opened the door a sliver on Brandon Aiyuk. After all, we have seen this before with Jimmy Garoppolo, the inevitable, the shoulder issue, and then the reconcilliation. It appears the more time that goes by, the more theories get tossed out into the open.

San Francisco understands nothing will be imminent and there is time. No one truly knows what Aiyuk has left in the tank or what fantasy value he has for that matter. Anyone that claims to does not truly have the answer.

“San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan spent most of the night with friend, former co-worker and current Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters. Yes, the topic of Brandon Aiyuk surely came up … but probably not for as long as you think. The 49ers have made it clear… https://t.co/AXrt77GLXl — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) April 2, 2026

So the coach has seemingly slammed the door shut. Ultimately, that is the most likely scenario. Given how messy things became with Aiyuk and Shanahan (plus others), this is not surprising.

Washington Continues To Monitor The Situation

Again, everything has to play out here. Yes, the Commanders still make the most sense for Aiyuk. A new contract will have to be worked out and will probably be incentive-laden. However, the wide receiver's situation is not going to be settled quickly. Teams do not have an urgency to add a player who has not played in almost 18 months in any capacity.

The Jayden Daniels connection remains favorable but again there's no hurry. It is what other teams have talked about as well.

How About Other Interest?

There are fits and speculation with quite a few NFL teams currently. Teams like Tennessee, Cleveland, New Orleans, and Miami have to be included for a variety of reasons. Despite some of Aiyuk's behavior, these teams would be welcome to take a low-risk chance on the wide receiver.

Connections to these teams make sense. While it would be nice to be more concerned about potential fantasy impacts, the reality is Aiyuk is and will be under a considerable holding pattern. It is why muted interest is the name of the game here.

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