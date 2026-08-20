Christian McCaffrey and 2 More Overused Running Backs Due For Fantasy Football Regression

Touches are what every Fantasy manager looks for in their running backs, but knowing when a player is overworked can be key in selecting a running back.

These running backs have seen an increased workload the past seasons, which can hurt their Fantasy production this season.

Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey (RB 3, 6 ADP) hushed Fantansy managers worried about four-time All Pro’s injury history last season as McCaffrey compiled a career-high 413 touches in 17 games, 27th most in NFL history.

McCaffrey’s 413 touches is the most by a player since Demarco Murray in 2014 and led to a RB 1 finish in PPR leagues for McCaffrey.

The historic amount of touches seems to be catching up to McCaffrey early on in training camp as the reigning RB 1 has been sidelined throughout training camp with “tightness.”

Christian McCaffrey (tightness) is still not practicing.



It’s been 8 days. pic.twitter.com/XK3yob1UwL — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 18, 2026

There has been speculation that the injury was contract related, but that was quickly shot down by head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan also believes McCaffrey will be ready for week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, but the lack of preparation could hinder McCaffrey’s early performances.

McCaffrey does have a history of injuries throughout his career, missing double-digit games in three seasons through his nine-year career.

McCaffrey has displayed an ability to rebound from these injuries throughout his career, but the wear and tear from a 400-plus touch season can catch up to the four-time Pro Bowler.

The last time McCaffrey had a 400-plus touch season was in 2019, he only played in three games the following season.

Breece Hall

The New York Jets didn’t have much talent at skill positions outside of Garrett Wilson the past couple of seasons, leaving Hall (RB 15, 33 ADP) to carry the load.

With Wilson missing 10 games last season, Hall received an expanded workload, cracking 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career.

Hall tallied a career-high in rushing attempts last season and the wear and tear appears to be catching up to Hall in training camp.

Hall is suffering from a groin injury that will keep him out for two-three weeks. Head coach Aaron Glenn expects Hall to be ready for week 1, but Hall may be rusty at season’s start.

Braelon Allen, who only played four games last season, is healthy and will eat into Hall’s touches.

Hall broke out last season, but the plethora of touches and Allen’s return will knock down Hall’s Fantasy stock.

Travis Etienne Jr.

Etienne Jr. ( RB 18, 41 ADP) saw an increased workload in his first season under head coach Liam Coen last season.

The increased workload of 296 touches led to a return to Fantasy relevancy for Etienne Jr. as he finished as RB 9 in standard formats.

Etienne Jr.’s work last season led to a big pay day this offseason as he signed with the New Orleans Saints.

The last time Etienne Jr. had this type of usage back in 2023, his touches dropped signficantly the entire season.

Etienne Jr. should see a heavy-usage early on with Alvin Kamara out for a month, but once Kamara gets up to speed, expect a split backfield for the Saints as head coach Kellen Moore hinted at early on in training camp.

Saints HC Kellen Moore on Eitenne/Kamara:



"These guys can play a number of snaps together, they can play separately ... obviously we got to run the football better so those guys are going to help lead it." pic.twitter.com/WNjZkU8FRU — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 2, 2026

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