Colston Loveland VS Tyler Warren: Which Tight End is Set Up For Fantasy Football Success?

Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren showcased their Fantasy ceiling in their rookie campaigns and left their marks that they duo are the future of Fantasy tight ends.

While both tight ends showcased their Fantasy ceiling in their rookie seasons, one of the pair has a better chance to repeat their Fantasy success than the other.

Colston Loveland

Loveland (TE 3, 45 ADP) struggled to find his footing in the early half season, averaging just 3.8 FPPG in PPR leagues from week 1 through week 8.

After Loveland’s breakout Fantasy performance of 29.8 FPPG in PPR league in week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the first-round pick showcased his Fantasy potential. Loveland would go on to finish as TE 2 after his breakout performance to the end of the season.

Loveland would finish as the Bears leading receiver last season, despite the slow start and there’s reason to believe the 10th-overall pick would have a similar impact in his sophomore season.

Head coach Ben Johnson has displayed an emphasis on getting the tight end involved in his offense as seen back in his offensive-coordinator stint in Detroit.

Despite having Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams around, Johnson still found a way to get Sam LaPorta touches.

Johnson emphasized the tight end position so much that LaPorta finished as TE 1 in 2023 in PPR leagues, a good sign for Loveland’s Fantasy stock.

To go along with having a tight-end friendly play caller, Loveland has Caleb Williams under center, who continues to improve each year.

Williams’ ability to extend play will lead to Loveland being able to separate from defenders downfield that otherwise wouldn’t have been there with a less elusive quarterback.

Loveland showcased his Fantasy potential in the second half of last season and is lined up to do it for a full season thanks in part to Johnson's play calling and Williams’ play-making ability.

Caleb Williams threw THREE TD passes to Colston Loveland today.. pic.twitter.com/bPbbDajcUs — Dave (@davebftv) July 31, 2026

Tyler Warren

Warren (TE 4, 61 ADP) had the opposite rookie season compared to Loveland.

The 14th-overall pick jumped out the gates in his debut campaign, finishing with eight top-ten scoring weeks for tight ends in the first 13 weeks of the season.

Warren’s Fantasy season quickly did an 180 after Warren’s QB Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending injury in week 14.

The Indianapolis Colts tight end would produce TE 30, 22, 16 and 20 weeks in full games without Jones under center.

Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Jones is preparing to be ready for week 1 as he’s been participating in training camp, which bodes well for Warren’ Fantasy prospective.

Tyler Warren making highlight reel catches has become routine at this point… pic.twitter.com/eR3hNsvsKp — Logan Hancock (@ProFanLogan) August 4, 2026

Being reliant on Jones is a worrying prospect for Warren as the former Nittany Lion hasn’t been Fantasy viable without Jones.

Warren not being able to produce without Jones makes the former first-round pick a risky selection at TE 4.

The Verdict

Loveland has a much better Fantasy outlook than Warren in the 2026 season.

Between the young tight ends entering the sophomore season, Loveland has the better QB play and offensive play caller between the duo.

Warren will be an upper-echelon Fantasy tight end in the future, but it may not happen in the 2026 season because of the uncertainty surrounding Daniel Jones’ health.

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