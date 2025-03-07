Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Player of the Year, Sleeper, and Deep Sleeper First Basemen

Explore the top options at the first base positions so you can dominate your competition on draft day!

Shawn Childs

St Louis Cardinals First Baseman Mark McGuire
St Louis Cardinals First Baseman Mark McGuire / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
In this story:
Prev
2 of 4
Next

Deep Sleeper: Tyler Black, Milwaukee Brewers

Tyler Black
Milwaukee Brewers First Baseman Tyler Black / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Heading to the high-stakes drafts in Las Vegas, I'm on an island with my outlook on Black. Milwaukee lists Rhys Hoskins at first base while having four viable options in the outfield, inviting one to see time at DH. The Brewers gave Black's potential at-bats in 2024 to the swing-and-miss bat of Jake Bauers. Over the past two seasons at AAA, he hit .272 over 534 at-bats with 96 runs, 19 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 28 steals. He took 87 walks with a favorable strikeout rate (17.5).

Black has also seen time at time at third base in the minors. I expect the Brewers to give Sal Frelick some time in the infield (2B or 3B), opening up more playing for their future star. His speed will be an excellent edge for a corner infield bat. I expect him to be a winning out for fantasy teams with weakness on draft day at 1B, CO, or DH. I hope Black has a quiet spring to keep my other fellow drafters off his scent.

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/News