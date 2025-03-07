Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Player of the Year, Sleeper, and Deep Sleeper First Basemen
Deep Sleeper: Tyler Black, Milwaukee Brewers
Heading to the high-stakes drafts in Las Vegas, I'm on an island with my outlook on Black. Milwaukee lists Rhys Hoskins at first base while having four viable options in the outfield, inviting one to see time at DH. The Brewers gave Black's potential at-bats in 2024 to the swing-and-miss bat of Jake Bauers. Over the past two seasons at AAA, he hit .272 over 534 at-bats with 96 runs, 19 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 28 steals. He took 87 walks with a favorable strikeout rate (17.5).
Black has also seen time at time at third base in the minors. I expect the Brewers to give Sal Frelick some time in the infield (2B or 3B), opening up more playing for their future star. His speed will be an excellent edge for a corner infield bat. I expect him to be a winning out for fantasy teams with weakness on draft day at 1B, CO, or DH. I hope Black has a quiet spring to keep my other fellow drafters off his scent.