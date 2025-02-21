2025 Fantasy Baseball: Nolan Schanuel Profile, Preview, Predictions
At the back end of fantasy drafts, each game manager will be searching for different pieces of the puzzle to complete their roster. A balanced player with a top-of-the-order opportunity should stand out as a potential value. Nolan Schanuel has a much higher ceiling once his power develops.
1B – Nolan Schanuel, LAA (ADP – 312.6)
In his rookie season, I was a big fan of Schanuel due to his free price point and unique skill set for a first baseman. During the year, he had some injury pockets (thumb, calf, back, and lower leg), leading to about 10 missed games. His FPGscore (-2.85) ranked 141st for hitters, giving him three rounds of value this draft season in 15-team formats.
Schanuel finished with a winning approach (strikeout rate – 17.0 and walk rate – 11.2). The Angels gave him 456 of his 519 at-bats in the top three slots in the batting order. After a slow start over his first 208 at-bats (.207/19/7/22 with 17 walks and 43 strikeouts), he was much more comfortable at the plate (.310 over 171 at-bats with 28 runs, five home runs, 19 RBIs, and four steals) while having more walks (32) than strikeouts (30). Besides stolen bases (6), Schanuel was a liability to fantasy teams over his final 140 at-bats (.243/15/1/13).
Left-handed pitchers held him to a .244 batting average with 12 runs, three home runs, and 16 RBIs over 119 at-bats. The Angels ranked 28th in runs scored (635).
His exit velocity (86.1 mph), hard-hit rate (25.3), and barrels (3.5%) won’t excite many fantasy drafters. Schanuel had a ground ball swing path (46.1%) with a reasonable HR/FB rate (10.1).
Fantasy Outlook: Schanuel made the jump to the majors from college with only 74 at-bats of minor league experience. His approach should continue to improve, and Los Angeles will hit him high in their batting order. With a push to a .280 batting average with 80 runs, 15 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases, he would have the foundation to be a top 60 fantasy hitter with no sexy stats.
I prefer to start him at DH than at the corner infield position in deep formats. Schanuel should outperform his ADPs by a wide margin, but he does need to get stronger to add more pop to his swing.
