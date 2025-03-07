Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Player of the Year, Sleeper, and Deep Sleeper First Basemen

Explore the top options at the first base positions so you can dominate your competition on draft day!

Shawn Childs

Deep Sleeper: Nolan Schanuel, Los Angeles Angels

I was a fan of Schanuel in his rookie season, but the weakness in the Angels' starting lineup and a slow-developing bat led to him delivering below-replacement-value stats. With a year's worth of experience under his bat, I expect Schanuel to be a viable fantasy DH option with corner upside if his power comes quicker than expected. He also offers a speed edge for a first baseman.

Sleeper: Vinnie Pasquantino, Kansas City Royals

Pasquantino falls into the sleeper/value category at first base. Most drafters see a steady bat with a 20/80 profile and a potential neutral batting average. Hitting behind Bobby Witt Jr. is a big win for him in RBI chances, and the Royals will score more runs if both players hit well. The sleeper side comes for a much higher ceiling power, requiring a jump in his HR/FB rate, which was more prevalent in the minors. In addition, Pasquantino has an excellent approach.

Value: Pete Alonso, New York Mets

As a late third/early fourth-round draft selection in 15-team formats, Alonso projects as an excellent value at first base. I love his opportunity to hit behind Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, creating massive RBI chances. Last year, he pressed with runners on base, leading to a sharp decline in his RBI rate (13 - 18% in 2022 and 17% in 2023). Alonso averaged 39 home runs over the past four seasons with two elite years in RBIs (131 and 118).

I expect Alonso to lead the first base position in home runs in 2025, and he is mispriced in drafts. In 2022, he was the sixth-best fantasy batter. I will fight for him in drafts, as the wise guys will know the value of his power bat.

