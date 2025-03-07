Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Player of the Year, Sleeper, and Deep Sleeper First Basemen
Deep Sleeper: Nolan Schanuel, Los Angeles Angels
I was a fan of Schanuel in his rookie season, but the weakness in the Angels' starting lineup and a slow-developing bat led to him delivering below-replacement-value stats. With a year's worth of experience under his bat, I expect Schanuel to be a viable fantasy DH option with corner upside if his power comes quicker than expected. He also offers a speed edge for a first baseman.
Sleeper: Vinnie Pasquantino, Kansas City Royals
Pasquantino falls into the sleeper/value category at first base. Most drafters see a steady bat with a 20/80 profile and a potential neutral batting average. Hitting behind Bobby Witt Jr. is a big win for him in RBI chances, and the Royals will score more runs if both players hit well. The sleeper side comes for a much higher ceiling power, requiring a jump in his HR/FB rate, which was more prevalent in the minors. In addition, Pasquantino has an excellent approach.
Value: Pete Alonso, New York Mets
As a late third/early fourth-round draft selection in 15-team formats, Alonso projects as an excellent value at first base. I love his opportunity to hit behind Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, creating massive RBI chances. Last year, he pressed with runners on base, leading to a sharp decline in his RBI rate (13 - 18% in 2022 and 17% in 2023). Alonso averaged 39 home runs over the past four seasons with two elite years in RBIs (131 and 118).
I expect Alonso to lead the first base position in home runs in 2025, and he is mispriced in drafts. In 2022, he was the sixth-best fantasy batter. I will fight for him in drafts, as the wise guys will know the value of his power bat.