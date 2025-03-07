Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Player of the Year, Sleeper, and Deep Sleeper First Basemen
Breakout Hitter of the Year: Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Cincinnati Reds
For the drafters reading the tea leaves in spring training, they should know the playing time opportunity for Encarnacion-Strand is on the rise. Spencer Steer may start the year on the injured list with a bum right shoulder that was an issue late in 2024. Over his first 17 at-bats this spring, he has four hits with three runs, two home runs, and three RBIs. His spring training stats will drive his fantasy value in March, and any coach-speak out of Reds' camp will create more interest in his bat.
CES has massive power upside, and his bat screams cleanup hitter for the Reds. Other than last year, he had a significant edge in contact batting average with stellar stats over his half-season at AAA (.331/65/20/62/2 over 278 at-bats). Strikeouts will sometimes be an issue, but Encarnacion-Strand will have some massive hot streaks. My breakout player of the year tag is tied to his favorable price point in drafts and ceiling in power production.
