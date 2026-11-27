As the race to the Fantasy football playoffs heat up, Fantasy managers may want to switch it up at tight end or may need tight end following Colston Loveland's injury. .

Darren Waller and Tommy Tremble present themselves as potential acquistions of the waiver wire for Fantasy managers to consider, but which of the Panthers tight ends can make an impact in Fantasy football for the rest of the season?

Darren Waller

Waller joined the Panthers during training camp and figured to be a reserve tight end behind Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders. The veteran tight end stepped up and became a trusted asset in the Panthers' passing attack.

In Waller's presence in the Panthers' passing game, the veteran tight end became relevant in Fantasy once again. Waller currently ranks as TE 14 in Half-PPR leagues. The Panthers tight end ranks ahead of notable Fantasy tight ends, such as Tyler Warren and Brenton Strange. To put Waller's season in perspective, the Panthers tight end's 74.5 Half-PPR total is less than a point behind Tucker Kraft and Loveland.

This was sick. Darren Waller just snatched that ball out of the air pic.twitter.com/HfLm5UiSZm — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 8, 2026

A big part in Waller's Fantasy resurgance has been his ability to stay healthy this season. Waller hasn't missed a game this is on pace to play a full season for the first time since the 2020 season. The veteran tight end has been dealing with a knee injury recently, but hasn't missed any action this season.

Waller is tied for most receiving touchdowns on the Panthers with Tetairoa McMillan and third on the team in receiving yards. The Panthers tight end looks to continue his production to close out the season and remain Fantasy relevant in the process.

Tommy Tremble

Despite the inconsistent receiving work, Tremble does offer some upside in deeper Fantasy league. Tremble ranks as TE 25 in Half-PPR league and has shown the potential to have a high Fantasy ceiling this season. The Panthers tight end has two games this season in the top-six of positional weekly finishes in PPR leagues.

Where Tremble truly shines compared to Waller is in snap share. Tremble usually plays around 60%-70% of snaps, while Waller sits around a 40%-50% of the snap share. There's been an uptick in Tremble's snaps as he played a season-high 83% of snap last week.

The snaps haven't directly correlated to Fantasy points for Tremble, but its worth noting the recent dominance in the snap count for the rest of the season.

No. 2 on the day for Tommy Tremble!



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/k2atMk31qb — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

The Verdict

When looking at the two Panthers tight end, its clear to see that each tight end has a distinct role on the team. Waller is the red-zone threat who is solely on the field to be a receiving options. Tremble can contribute in the passing game, but is largely relgated to a blocking role with the Panthers.

For Fantasy football purposes, Waller is the Panthers tight end to focus on. Waller is experieincing a Fantasy resurgence this season and can help Fantasy managers hurting at tight end in the race to the Fantasy playoffs.

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