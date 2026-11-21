The Carolina Panthers have another weapon on offense in the passing game who is not getting the attention he deserves. While Bryce Young has many targets on the team, tight end Tommy Tremble is the player who gets open the most on the team.

According to Pro Football Focus, Tremble is the only player remaining in the NFL with a 100% separation rate on qualifying targets. In total, Tremble has gotten open on 30 of his 30 targets this year (excluding screen passes). Young has used Tremble as his first read on 66.7% of the tight end's targets.

This is a good sign for the Carolina Panthers' offense. While Tremble may not be leading the Panthers in receiving every week, he is giving Young another reliable option to throw to on offense. It is clear that Young has a lot of faith in Tremble as well.

Tommy Tremble Is Giving Bryce Young Another Reliable Target

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tremble has quietly put up some solid numbers this year for Carolina. Through nine games this season, Tremble has caught 25 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns. In Carolina's last two games, Tremble has caught four passes for 24 yards with a touchdown against Denver, and another four passes for 48 yards against New Orleans.

When you take a look at the PFF numbers for Tremble, it's even more impressive. Not only is he getting open on a high percentage of his targets, but he is the first read for Young on the majority of those targets. This means that the Panthers' coaching staff trusts Tremble to get open and that Young trusts him as well. This is another reliable option for Young to throw to, particularly underneath, that can help keep the offense moving and avoid having to force throws downfield.

For the Carolina offense to be consistent, the Panthers must find more ways to get Tremble involved in the passing game. He is a reliable option underneath and helps create space for other receivers on the offense. Carolina's renewed emphasis on the tight end position makes Tremble's production especially worth watching.

Carolina Needs to Keep Finding Ways to Use Tremble

Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard (7) fights through a block by Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game, 27-19. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Panthers will look to build on their recent victory against the New Orleans Saints when they host the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, North Carolina. Carolina will try to find ways to keep moving the ball down the field, and Tremble can be a big part of that.

The Ravens will be focused on Carolina's receivers, so Young can look for Tremble underneath. These types of plays may not make the highlight reel, but they can keep drives alive and put the Panthers in better positions on third down.

As the Panthers continue to look for ways to improve on offense, they can expand the role of the tight end and the connection between the quarterback and the player who can get open consistently. Young's recent passing struggles make finding dependable options even more important.

Tremble is obviously not the first option for the Panthers on offense, but the numbers that PFF is looking at for Tremble show that Carolina should be paying more attention to him as the Panthers try to build on their recent win.