Fantasy Football Impact of Kennan Allen Being Traded to the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers addressed their banged up wide receiver room by trading a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for Keenan Allen.

The move to San Francisco gives Allen the opportunity to immediately standout in Kyle Shanahan's offense, while leaving more targets to Colts pass-catcher to scoop up.

Keenan Allen's Fantasy Outlook

The 49ers trotted out Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and De'Zhaun Stribling in their week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams. The trio only played 12 games combined and neither has suited up since week 6 for the 49ers. With the 49ers needing a receiver with their top-three options out, Allen can immediate step in and fill the 49ers' need of a wide receiver.

Your newest weapon for Brock Purdy: Keenan Allen 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ddpTWnyI8f — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 10, 2026

Allen would offer Fantasy value for Fantasy managers in need of a wide receiver. Allen should fill in a WR 1 with Evans, Samuel and Stribling sidelined. Despite the WR 1 role, Allen would still have to fight for targets among top pass-catching options in Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. Even with the stiff competition in targets, Allen can still stack up Fantasy points as WR 1 in a potent Shanahan offense.

Allen's Fantasy value is contigent of the trio of 49ers' wide receivers availabilty. Once either of the trio returns, Allen's Fantasy outlook takes a nose dive. Allen would have to compete for targets in a loaded 49ers offense and would more than likely be the odd man out once the 49ers receivers are healthy.

Colts who Benefit From the Allen Trade

Josh Downs is the main benefactor from Allen been shipped to San Francisco. Allen led the Colts in targets prior to his departure, but Downs was just one target behind Allen. Allen leaves behind 58 targets for Colts pass catchers to receive and Downs should see the vast majority of the vacated targets.

Josh Downs Route Running. pic.twitter.com/nDEwFDKnUq — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 21, 2026

Downs is averaging a career-low 8.3 PPR points per game so far this season, but a new found WR 1 role will help the Colts receiver rediscover his Fantasy form. The increase in targets with Allen on the 49ers and with Alec Pierce on injured reserve, Downs becomes a high-upside Fantasy option, especially for Fantasy managers desperate for a wide receiver.

Another Colts pass catcher who will benefit from Allen's departure is tight end Tyler Warren. It's been a struggle for Warren in his second season after a stellar rookie campaign as the Colts tight end ranks as TE 11 in PPR leagues, a far cry from Warren's TE 4 display last season.

Warren can etch closer to his TE 4 season numbers thanks to the abundance of targets Allen leaves behind. Fantasy managers can feel more confident in starting Warren after the Allen trade. It's been a roller coaster season for Warren so far, especially after a pair of two consective games below 10 PPR points. Fantasy managers with Warren on their team can feel more confident in starting the Colts tight ends weekly as Warren becomes a safer Fantasy option.

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