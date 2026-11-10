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Week 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

Expect big things this week from Jaxon Smith-Njigba, whose Seahawks play in Las Vegas.
Michael Fabiano|
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks. | Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Week 10 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

It’s Week 10, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have four teams on a bye, as the Bears, Buccaneers, Broncos and Eagles are off. That leaves managers without Luther Burden III and Emeka Egbuka among the top fantasy wideouts. The NFL will also have its final international matchup in Europe this week, as the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will face off at FC Bayern Munich Arena in Munich, Germany. 

This week’s rankings include some risers in Rashee Rice and DeMario Douglas, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few wide receivers have also seen their value fall, including veteran DK Metcalf. 

Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 10. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

vs. PIT

2

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

at LV

3

Puka Nacua

LAR

at ARI

4

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

vs. NE

5

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

vs. SF

6

Chris Olave

NO

vs. CAR

7

Christian Watson

GB

vs. MIN

8

Tee Higgins

CIN

vs. PIT

9

Parker Washington

JAC

at TEN

10

Matthew Golden

GB

vs. MIN

11

Malik Nabers

NYG

vs. WAS

12

Justin Jefferson

MIN

at GB

13

Rashee Rice

KC

at ATL

14

Drake London

ATL

vs. KC

15

Nico Collins

HOU

at CLE

16

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

at NO

17

Zay Flowers

BAL

vs. LAC

18

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

vs. BUF

19

George Pickens

DAL

vs. SF

20

Jameson Williams

DET

vs. NE

21

DJ Moore

BUF

at NYJ

22

Jalen Coker

CAR

at NO

23

KC Concepcion

CLE

vs. HOU

24

Carnell Tate

TEN

vs. JAC

25

DeMario Douglas

NE

at DET

26

DK Metcalf

PIT

at CIN

27

Omar Cooper Jr.

NYJ

vs. BUF

28

Stefon Diggs

WAS

at NYG

29

Denzel Boston

CLE

vs. HOU

30

Germie Bernard

PIT

at CIN

31

Caleb Douglas

MIA

at IND

32

Tre Tucker

LV

vs. SEA

33

Wan'Dale Robinson

TEN

vs. JAC

34

Tank Dell

HOU

at CLE

35

Malik Washington

MIA

at IND

36

Jordan Addison

MIN

at GB

37

Jakobi Meyers

JAC

at TEN

38

Demarcus Robinson

SF

at DAL

39

Adonai Mitchell

NYJ

vs. BUF

40

Keenan Allen

IND

vs. MIA

41

Ryan Flournoy

DAL

vs. SF

42

Josh Downs

IND

vs. MIA

43

Mack Hollins

NE

at DET

44

Jordyn Tyson

NO

vs. CAR

45

Antonio Williams

WAS

at NYG

46

Devaughn Vele

NO

vs. CAR

47

Xavier Worthy

KC

at ATL

48

Jordan Watkins

SF

at DAL

49

Efton Chism III

NE

at DET

50

Khalil Shakir

BUF

at NYJ

51

Quentin Johnston

LAC

at BAL

52

Kayshon Boutte

HOU

at CLE

53

Keon Coleman

BUF

at NYJ

54

Cooper Kupp

SEA

at LV

55

Malachi Fields

NYG

vs. WAS

56

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

at TEN

57

Rashod Bateman

BAL

vs. LAC

58

Dohnte Meyers

CIN

vs. PIT

59

Van Jefferson

WAS

at NYG

60

Simi Fehoko

ARI

vs. LAR

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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