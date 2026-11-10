Week 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 10 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
It’s Week 10, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have four teams on a bye, as the Bears, Buccaneers, Broncos and Eagles are off. That leaves managers without Luther Burden III and Emeka Egbuka among the top fantasy wideouts. The NFL will also have its final international matchup in Europe this week, as the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will face off at FC Bayern Munich Arena in Munich, Germany.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Rashee Rice and DeMario Douglas, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few wide receivers have also seen their value fall, including veteran DK Metcalf.
Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 10. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
vs. PIT
2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
at LV
3
Puka Nacua
LAR
at ARI
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
vs. NE
5
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
vs. SF
6
Chris Olave
NO
vs. CAR
7
Christian Watson
GB
vs. MIN
8
Tee Higgins
CIN
vs. PIT
9
Parker Washington
JAC
at TEN
10
Matthew Golden
GB
vs. MIN
11
Malik Nabers
NYG
vs. WAS
12
Justin Jefferson
MIN
at GB
13
Rashee Rice
KC
at ATL
14
Drake London
ATL
vs. KC
15
Nico Collins
HOU
at CLE
16
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
at NO
17
Zay Flowers
BAL
vs. LAC
18
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
vs. BUF
19
George Pickens
DAL
vs. SF
20
Jameson Williams
DET
vs. NE
21
DJ Moore
BUF
at NYJ
22
Jalen Coker
CAR
at NO
23
KC Concepcion
CLE
vs. HOU
24
Carnell Tate
TEN
vs. JAC
25
DeMario Douglas
NE
at DET
26
DK Metcalf
PIT
at CIN
27
Omar Cooper Jr.
NYJ
vs. BUF
28
Stefon Diggs
WAS
at NYG
29
Denzel Boston
CLE
vs. HOU
30
Germie Bernard
PIT
at CIN
31
Caleb Douglas
MIA
at IND
32
Tre Tucker
LV
vs. SEA
33
Wan'Dale Robinson
TEN
vs. JAC
34
Tank Dell
HOU
at CLE
35
Malik Washington
MIA
at IND
36
Jordan Addison
MIN
at GB
37
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
at TEN
38
Demarcus Robinson
SF
at DAL
39
Adonai Mitchell
NYJ
vs. BUF
40
Keenan Allen
IND
vs. MIA
41
Ryan Flournoy
DAL
vs. SF
42
Josh Downs
IND
vs. MIA
43
Mack Hollins
NE
at DET
44
Jordyn Tyson
NO
vs. CAR
45
Antonio Williams
WAS
at NYG
46
Devaughn Vele
NO
vs. CAR
47
Xavier Worthy
KC
at ATL
48
Jordan Watkins
SF
at DAL
49
Efton Chism III
NE
at DET
50
Khalil Shakir
BUF
at NYJ
51
Quentin Johnston
LAC
at BAL
52
Kayshon Boutte
HOU
at CLE
53
Keon Coleman
BUF
at NYJ
54
Cooper Kupp
SEA
at LV
55
Malachi Fields
NYG
vs. WAS
56
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
at TEN
57
Rashod Bateman
BAL
vs. LAC
58
Dohnte Meyers
CIN
vs. PIT
59
Van Jefferson
WAS
at NYG
60
Simi Fehoko
ARI
vs. LAR
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano