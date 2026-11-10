It’s Week 10, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have four teams on a bye, as the Bears, Buccaneers, Broncos and Eagles are off. That leaves managers without Luther Burden III and Emeka Egbuka among the top fantasy wideouts. The NFL will also have its final international matchup in Europe this week, as the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will face off at FC Bayern Munich Arena in Munich, Germany.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Rashee Rice and DeMario Douglas, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few wide receivers have also seen their value fall, including veteran DK Metcalf.

Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 10. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. PIT 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at LV 3 Puka Nacua LAR at ARI 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. NE 5 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. SF 6 Chris Olave NO vs. CAR 7 Christian Watson GB vs. MIN 8 Tee Higgins CIN vs. PIT 9 Parker Washington JAC at TEN 10 Matthew Golden GB vs. MIN 11 Malik Nabers NYG vs. WAS 12 Justin Jefferson MIN at GB 13 Rashee Rice KC at ATL 14 Drake London ATL vs. KC 15 Nico Collins HOU at CLE 16 Tetairoa McMillan CAR at NO 17 Zay Flowers BAL vs. LAC 18 Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. BUF 19 George Pickens DAL vs. SF 20 Jameson Williams DET vs. NE 21 DJ Moore BUF at NYJ 22 Jalen Coker CAR at NO 23 KC Concepcion CLE vs. HOU 24 Carnell Tate TEN vs. JAC 25 DeMario Douglas NE at DET 26 DK Metcalf PIT at CIN 27 Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ vs. BUF 28 Stefon Diggs WAS at NYG 29 Denzel Boston CLE vs. HOU 30 Germie Bernard PIT at CIN 31 Caleb Douglas MIA at IND 32 Tre Tucker LV vs. SEA 33 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN vs. JAC 34 Tank Dell HOU at CLE 35 Malik Washington MIA at IND 36 Jordan Addison MIN at GB 37 Jakobi Meyers JAC at TEN 38 Demarcus Robinson SF at DAL 39 Adonai Mitchell NYJ vs. BUF 40 Keenan Allen IND vs. MIA 41 Ryan Flournoy DAL vs. SF 42 Josh Downs IND vs. MIA 43 Mack Hollins NE at DET 44 Jordyn Tyson NO vs. CAR 45 Antonio Williams WAS at NYG 46 Devaughn Vele NO vs. CAR 47 Xavier Worthy KC at ATL 48 Jordan Watkins SF at DAL 49 Efton Chism III NE at DET 50 Khalil Shakir BUF at NYJ 51 Quentin Johnston LAC at BAL 52 Kayshon Boutte HOU at CLE 53 Keon Coleman BUF at NYJ 54 Cooper Kupp SEA at LV 55 Malachi Fields NYG vs. WAS 56 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC at TEN 57 Rashod Bateman BAL vs. LAC 58 Dohnte Meyers CIN vs. PIT 59 Van Jefferson WAS at NYG 60 Simi Fehoko ARI vs. LAR