Fantasy managers no longer have to worry about replacing Luther Burden III in week 11. The Chicago Bears wide receiver cleared concussion protocol and practiced on Monday.

Burden III remains a strong Fantasy option in one of the most efficient offenses in the NFL.

Luther Burden III's Fantasy Outlook

There was some concern surrounding Burden III's availability this week after suffering a hit that landed the second-year receiver onto concussion protocol back in week 9. The bye week that followed gave extra time for Burden III to rest up. The bye week also gave Burden III the opportunity to not miss a game due to being on concussion protocol.

Fantasy managers shouldn't have any concern placing Burden III into their lineup as the Bears wide receiver practiced on Monday. The sophomore receiver will have a full week of practice to ramp up for the Bears' matchup against the New Orleans Saints this week.

Burden III stepped up in his second season in the NFL as he's become Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' favorite target. Burden III leads the Bears in nearly all receiving categories, including receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdown and targets. The return from concussion protocol without missing a game allows for Burden III to continue to retain his lead in the receiving categories.

Caleb Williams to Luther Burden III for a 56-yard touchdown 🙌



TBvsCHI on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/zXsKY9tZ2H — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2026

Luther Burden III's Week 11 Fantasy Matchup

Looking ahead to week 11, Burden III remains a must-start option for Fantasy managers with the Bears wide receiver on their squad. The Saints are on the tougher side of Fantasy matchups for wide receivers as the NFC South outfit allow 23.6 FPPG to receivers, the eight-fewest in the league.

Despite the tough matchup this week, Burden III has the ability and situation to stack Fantasy points. Burden III receives a 22.5% target share, while only playing about a two-thirds of the snaps, which ranks behind Rome Odunze.

Burden III is also the clear focus of the Bears' passing attack inside the red zone. The sophomore receiver has 11 targets inside the red zone, which is tied with Bears tight end Colston Loveland and ahead of all other Bears pass catchers.

Burden III's target share and red-zone work makes the Bears wide receiver a consistent Fantasy threat no matter the matchup, including in week 11 against a stingy Saints pass defense

Luther Burden up to 130 receiving yards in the FIRST HALF pic.twitter.com/HzvdCGQetU — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 23, 2026

Luther Burden III's Season-Long Fantasy Perspectives

While the matchup against Saints may not bring a ceiling game for Burden III, but the receiver will have plenty of opportunties for high-scoring Fantasy games down the road.

In the road to the Fantasy playoffs and in the Fantasy playoffs themselves, Burden III faces plenty of opponents who allow Fantasy points in bunches to opposing wide receivers. Five out of Burden's last eight games will be against teams in the top-half in Fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers. Three of the games will take place during the Fantasy playoffs. Burden III could be the difference maker in a championship season for Fantasy managers thanks to his favorable matchups during the Fantasy playoffs.

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