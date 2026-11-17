Week 11 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 11 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Well, the week we’ve all been dreading is here … Welcome to Bye-mageddon!
This is the lone week on the NFL slate (thank goodness!) with six teams on a bye: The Browns, Falcons, Packers, Patriots, Rams and Seahawks are all off. That leaves managers without the services of several fantasy wideouts, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Drake London, among the top players at the position. The NFL will also have its final international matchup, as the Vikings and 49ers will face off at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. That game is on Sunday night, not Sunday morning.
This week’s rankings include some risers in George Pickens and Jordyn Tyson, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! The position is very thin this week, especially with six teams off and injuries decimating offenses across the league, so you’ll likely have to stick with your starters in most cases.
Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 11. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 11 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
at WAS
2
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
vs. TEN
3
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
vs. TB
4
Tee Higgins
CIN
at WAS
5
Justin Jefferson
MIN
at SF
6
George Pickens
DAL
vs. TEN
7
Malik Nabers
NYG
vs. JAC
8
Nico Collins
HOU
vs. IND
9
Chris Olave
NO
at CHI
10
Parker Washington
JAC
at NYG
11
Luther Burden III
CHI
vs. NO
12
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
at LAC
13
Zay Flowers
BAL
at CAR
14
DJ Moore
BUF
vs. MIA
15
Rashee Rice
KC
vs. ARI
16
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
vs. BAL
17
Jameson Williams
DET
vs. TB
18
DK Metcalf
PIT
at PHI
19
Jaylen Waddle
DEN
vs. LV
20
Carnell Tate
TEN
at DAL
21
Jordyn Tyson
NO
at CHI
22
Stefon Diggs
WAS
vs. CIN
23
Makai Lemon
PHI
vs. PIT
24
Deebo Samuel Sr.
SF
vs. MIN
25
Rome Odunze
CHI
vs. NO
26
Ryan Flournoy
DAL
vs. TEN
27
Josh Downs
KC
vs. ARI
28
Germie Bernard
PIT
at PHI
29
Jalen Coker
CAR
vs. BAL
30
Emeka Egbuka
TB
at DET
31
Wan'Dale Robinson
TEN
at DAL
32
Antonio Williams
WAS
vs. CIN
33
Caleb Douglas
MIA
at BUF
34
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
at NYG
35
Tank Dell
HOU
vs. IND
36
Ladd McConkey
LAC
vs. NYJ
37
Keenan Allen
SF
vs. MIN
38
Courtland Sutton
DEN
vs. LV
39
Adonai Mitchell
NYJ
at LAC
40
Quentin Johnston
LAC
vs. NYJ
41
Malik Washington
MIA
at BUF
42
Elic Ayomanor
TEN
at DAL
43
Pat Bryant
DEN
vs. LV
44
Xavier Hutchinson
HOU
vs. IND
45
Khalil Shakir
BUF
vs. MIA
46
Xavier Worthy
KC
vs. ARI
47
Chimere Dike
TEN
at DAL
48
Kayshon Boutte
HOU
vs. IND
49
Tre Tucker
LV
at DEN
50
Chris Godwin Jr.
TB
at DET
51
Malachi Fields
NYG
vs. JAC
52
Laquon Treadwell
IND
at HOU
53
Treylon Burks
WAS
vs. CIN
54
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
at NYG
55
Keon Coleman
BUF
vs. MIA
56
Tai Felton
MIN
at SF
57
Devaughn Vele
NO
at CHI
58
Kalif Raymond
CHI
vs. NO
59
Darius Cooper
PHI
vs. PIT
60
Ashton Dulin
IND
at HOU
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano