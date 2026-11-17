Well, the week we’ve all been dreading is here … Welcome to Bye-mageddon!

This is the lone week on the NFL slate (thank goodness!) with six teams on a bye: The Browns, Falcons, Packers, Patriots, Rams and Seahawks are all off. That leaves managers without the services of several fantasy wideouts, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Drake London, among the top players at the position. The NFL will also have its final international matchup, as the Vikings and 49ers will face off at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. That game is on Sunday night, not Sunday morning.

This week’s rankings include some risers in George Pickens and Jordyn Tyson, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! The position is very thin this week, especially with six teams off and injuries decimating offenses across the league, so you’ll likely have to stick with your starters in most cases.

Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 11. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 11 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Ja'Marr Chase CIN at WAS 2 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. TEN 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. TB 4 Tee Higgins CIN at WAS 5 Justin Jefferson MIN at SF 6 George Pickens DAL vs. TEN 7 Malik Nabers NYG vs. JAC 8 Nico Collins HOU vs. IND 9 Chris Olave NO at CHI 10 Parker Washington JAC at NYG 11 Luther Burden III CHI vs. NO 12 Garrett Wilson NYJ at LAC 13 Zay Flowers BAL at CAR 14 DJ Moore BUF vs. MIA 15 Rashee Rice KC vs. ARI 16 Tetairoa McMillan CAR vs. BAL 17 Jameson Williams DET vs. TB 18 DK Metcalf PIT at PHI 19 Jaylen Waddle DEN vs. LV 20 Carnell Tate TEN at DAL 21 Jordyn Tyson NO at CHI 22 Stefon Diggs WAS vs. CIN 23 Makai Lemon PHI vs. PIT 24 Deebo Samuel Sr. SF vs. MIN 25 Rome Odunze CHI vs. NO 26 Ryan Flournoy DAL vs. TEN 27 Josh Downs KC vs. ARI 28 Germie Bernard PIT at PHI 29 Jalen Coker CAR vs. BAL 30 Emeka Egbuka TB at DET 31 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN at DAL 32 Antonio Williams WAS vs. CIN 33 Caleb Douglas MIA at BUF 34 Jakobi Meyers JAC at NYG 35 Tank Dell HOU vs. IND 36 Ladd McConkey LAC vs. NYJ 37 Keenan Allen SF vs. MIN 38 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LV 39 Adonai Mitchell NYJ at LAC 40 Quentin Johnston LAC vs. NYJ 41 Malik Washington MIA at BUF 42 Elic Ayomanor TEN at DAL 43 Pat Bryant DEN vs. LV 44 Xavier Hutchinson HOU vs. IND 45 Khalil Shakir BUF vs. MIA 46 Xavier Worthy KC vs. ARI 47 Chimere Dike TEN at DAL 48 Kayshon Boutte HOU vs. IND 49 Tre Tucker LV at DEN 50 Chris Godwin Jr. TB at DET 51 Malachi Fields NYG vs. JAC 52 Laquon Treadwell IND at HOU 53 Treylon Burks WAS vs. CIN 54 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC at NYG 55 Keon Coleman BUF vs. MIA 56 Tai Felton MIN at SF 57 Devaughn Vele NO at CHI 58 Kalif Raymond CHI vs. NO 59 Darius Cooper PHI vs. PIT 60 Ashton Dulin IND at HOU