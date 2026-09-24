Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Drake London VS Christian Watson

The Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers face off on Thursday Night Football to kick off week 3 as both teams look to right the ship after a bumpy first two weeks.

Drake London and Christian Watson will serve as WR 1 for their respective team on Thursday night, but who has the better case for a productive Fantasy day?

Drake London

London’s first two games of the season fell well short of expectations as the Falcons WR 1 has failed to crack over 9 PPR points with Cooper Rush and Jack Strand under center. London’s Fantasy outlook drastically changes against the Packers as Michael Penix Jr. is slated to start. Penix Jr.’s return will be a sight for London’s sore eyes as the Falcons wide receiver averaged 19.5 PPR points with Penix under center.

There’s more reasons to like London’s Fantasy outlook in week 3 apart from Penix Jr. returning as the Packers showed signs of struggle against opposing wide receivers early on in the season. Particularly in week 1, Justin Jefferson showcased his All-Pro ability as the Vikings wide receiver produced 31.2 PPR points against the Packers. Adonai Mitchell and Garrett Wilson also had productive Fantasy days against the Packers last Sunday.

WIth the Falcons staring at an 0-3 start, London has the potential to step up and have a break-out Fantasy game with his favorite quarterback returning.

Drake London in his last 6 games with Michael Penix Jr.:



7/119/0

6/104/1

9/118/3

4/42/0

10/158/1

8/110/1



The duo will play together for the first time since Week 11, 2025 against the Packers on Thursday Night Football#DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/cOQnZMgXHh — 𝙁𝙖𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙚 (@ATLFalconsMuse) September 23, 2026

Christian Watson

Watson has seen a healthy amount of targets through the first two games of the season. Watson’s 19 targets is the most among Packers pass catchers and has churned the targets to Fantasy production. Watson ranks as WR 6 in PPR leagues early on, thanks in part to his 32.7 Fantasy points performance in week 1.

Watson’s target share should see an increase with Jayden Reed sidelined for an indefinite amount of time, due to a neck injury. Coming off a short week, the Packers may look to the Veteran Watson as the main target with Reed out.

Watson has a favorable matchup against a Falcons defense that has struggled in every facet. In week 2, the Falcons allowed Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker to go off as the duo each produced at least 14.6 PPR points. McMillan’s performance stood out the most as the sophomore receiver averaged 20.2 yards per reception. The Falcons’ susception to giving up long receptions bodes well for Watson, who has averaged 18.8 yards per reception this season.

CHRISTIAN WATSON 81-YARD TDpic.twitter.com/5d61RlEsco — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 13, 2026

The Verdict

Both London and Watson are must starts in this matchup.

It may seem worrying for Fantasy managers to place London in their starting lineups after the first two weeks of the season, but Penix Jr.’s return is a blessing for London Fantasy managers. London’s target share should spike with Penix Jr. back and if the Falcons are trailing like they have been this season, a negative game script will increase London’s targets.

Watson is the lead figure of the Packers passing attack and should see the bulk of the work in this game. With Reed out, Watson’s target share will increase. Watson’s ability to turn any reception into an explosive play will factor in this matchup against a Falcons defense that struggles against explsoive receptions.

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