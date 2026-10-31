Forecasting J.J. McCarthy’s Fantasy Value For the Remainder of the Season

The J.J. McCarthy experience in New York is off to a roaring start. Since taking over for Jameis Winston with 11:28 remaining in the fourth quarter of Week 5, the Giants are outscoring opponents 44-21. They also picked up a key victory on the road in Houston as 10.5-point underdogs.

J-Mac delivered crucial throws when his team needed them most, and equally important, his decision-making looked far more like a battle-tested veteran than a 23-year-old neophyte.

With the McCarthy Era in full effect, how should we view his fantasy value moving forward? Could he crack the top 10 at his position? Is he more of a streaming option based on matchup? Or is he something else?

We’re combing through the stats and examining upcoming opponents to find answers.

About The Stats

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before digging in, it should be noted that we will consider only McCarthy’s output from Weeks 6 and 7 of 2026.

In Week 5, he took a couple of snaps, rushing twice and completing two passes that were nullified due to penalties. We won’t include this in our evaluation.

The same goes for his 2025 numbers when he played for a different team, under a different coach, and in an entirely different offense.

Is the Week 6 and Week 7 sample size small? Yes, and that’s probably an understatement. But if you can’t go searching for a diamond in the fantasy rough with limited data, are you really living your best football life?

McCarthy's Stats in 2026

In a smidge under five quarters played in 2026, McCarthy has completed 31 passes out of 49 attempts for 495 yards. That’s roughly 248 yards per contest, which puts him right behind Josh Allen and Brock Purdy.

His completion rate sits at 63%, and he’s tossed one touchdown and one interception. He’s posted 27.5 total fantasy points in half-PPR leagues.

Week 6 Week 7 Completions 11 20 Pass attempts 21 28 Completion % 52.4% 71.4 Yards 243 252 Yards per completion 22.1 12.6 Touchdowns 1 0 Interceptions 1 0 Big-time throws 2 3 Turnover-worthy plays 1 0 Fantasy points 17.3 10.2

His stats against New Orleans are significantly inflated since he came in facing a 34-10 deficit in the fourth and needed to drive down the field quickly. The Saints, meanwhile, employed prevent coverage designed to concede shorter-to-intermediate gains in order to better protect against big plays.

As a result, McCarthy handed the ball off only five times, compared to 21 passes. His 11 completions featured a 49-yard bomb to Charlie Jones, a 46-yard deep ball to Malik Nabers, a touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely, and four other connections of 19 or more yards.

A 46 yard catch by Malik Nabers! pic.twitter.com/NMk1PYYuE6 — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) October 18, 2026

His efforts helped give the Giants a chance to tie the game as time expired. They came up short, but McCarthy’s pseudo-heroics earned him 17.3 fantasy points, good for 12th among QBs in Week 6.

Week 7 was a much different story. As a starter, he commandeered the Giants offense magnificently, completing 71.4% of his passes and putting the team in position to potentially score on six different occasions.

The Giants got the win, but McCarthy never found the end zone himself. Coach John Harbaugh relied heavily on the run—34 rushes compared to 31 drop backs—which brought the team all four of its touchdowns.

That included a tush-push for which Harbaugh called on Jameis Winston (resident tush-push maestro), and not McCarthy, to execute.

McCarthy’s 0 TD, 0 pick line earned him a mere 10.2 fantasy points, which was 23rd among quarterbacks.

Volume is a major factor in determining McCarthy’s fantasy prowess moving forward. So, too, are the Giants’ opponents.

Giants’ Opponents

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) lines up behind center Cooper Beebe (56) during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Giants’ remaining ten games, five of their opponents own a record over .500.

Opponents Week 8 Bye Week 9 @ Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) Week 10 vs. Washington Commanders (1-4-1) Week 11 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) Week 12 @ Indianapolis Colts (2-5) Week 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers (6-1) Week 14 @ Seattle Seahawks (4-3) Week 15 vs. Cleveland Browns (5-2) Week 16 @ Detroit Lions (4-2) Week 17 @ Dallas Cowboys (3-4) Week 18 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (2-5)

The Commanders allow the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, the fifth-least to running backs, and the fifth-most passing yards per game. The Lions surrender the most fantasy points to quarterbacks and the most passing yards per game. Both should offer McCarthy a chance to shine.

The same goes for the Jaguars—whose run defense is arguably the best in the league, but whose pass defense is arguably the worst—as well as the Cowboys, who yield the ninth-most fantasy points to QBs and the fourth-most total yardage in the NFL.

By contrast, the Seahawks give up the fewest passing yards per game and the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks. They’re second in the league in interceptions. The 49ers and Browns are also stout against the pass. Those forecast as difficult matchups for McCarthy.

The Eagles, decimated by injuries, allow the sixth-most rushing yards and the seventh-most passing yards per game. Without Jalen Hurts, the time of possession battle tips in the Giants’ favor, potentially giving McCarthy more opportunities to go to work.

Lastly, the Colts started the 2026 season historically bad on defense, but have leveled out in recent weeks, holding opposing quarterbacks to 102 and 150 passing yards in Weeks 6 and 7, respectively. Of course, they were facing Cam Ward and Daniel Jones.

Taking the Giants’ opponents, along with their strengths and weaknesses, into account, McCarthy could benefit from favorable matchups in seven out of the ten games.

Will that translate to elite fantasy stats, though?

Final Verdict

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest hindrance to J.J. McCarthy racking up fantasy points is not J.J. McCarthy. It’s the Giants’ offensive schemes.

In Week 7, Cam Skattebo did his best Undertaker impression, rising from the dead and carrying the ball 17 times for 124 yards and one touchdown. Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy (who’s now on IR) also ran the ball in for scores.

So too did Winston via the tush push. It appears McCarthy won’t benefit from those types of plays, which could make a seismic difference in fantasy output any given week.

That said, the former National Champion at Michigan seems to be quickly acclimating to the Giants’ offense. He’s playing with confidence, hasn’t committed a turnover since his first series of Week 6, and is developing clear chemistry with Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields. Isaiah Likely could be next.

McCarthy has also completed five big-time throws (high-difficulty, high-value passes) and made only one turnover-worthy play. His 10.3% big-time throw rate ranked second among quarterbacks in Week 7.

Harbaugh already trusts McCarthy in higher-leverage situations, and if his QB maintains a strong level of play, expect the coach to turn to him more and more in those situations.

The key is maintaining. Balling out for five quarters is nice, but is that enough to shift the Giants’ offensive strategy? No quarterback for the team has thrown more than 33 passes in a game this year. It doesn’t really make sense, at least right now, for Harbaugh to ask McCarthy to sling it 45 times.

Based on the Giants’ fairly split pass-to-run identity (241-201 this season), their remaining schedule, and the QB's small sample size, we see McCarthy as a valuable streaming option.

If McCarthy's play continues to trend upwards, he could experience greater volume. Catapulting into a top-10 fantasy quarterback is possible, but we believe top-15 is more realistic.