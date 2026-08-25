Garrett Wilson VS Ladd McConkey: Which Wide Receiver Has More Fantasy Football Upside?

Garrett Wilson and Ladd McConkey are coming off of disappointing Fantasy seasons, but their outlook for the 2026 season sets them up to rebound in Fantasy.

Both receivers offer Fantasy reliability in a WR 2 slot, but who will have the better season?

Garrett Wilson

Wilson (WR 19, 38 ADP) is coming off an injury-filled season where the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year appeared in seven games.

In just seven appearances, Wilson would finish as the Jets leading receiver with 395 receiving yards, highlighting last season’s offensive inefficiency and Wilson’s importance to the Jets offense.

The Jets offensive ineptitude led to bringing Geno Smith as starting quarterback and Frank Reich replacing Tanner Engstrand as offensive coordinator.

The changes at QB and OC aren’t making Fantasy managers with Wilson in their lineup do jumping jacks in excitement, but anything is better for Jets pass catchers than the Justin Fields-Engstrand combo.

In their sole drive together this preseason, Smith and Wilson showed a connection that was never there for Wilson and Fields. Smith would finish a perfect 7/7 on the drive, something unfeasable with Fields at QB.

Very nice route by Garrett Wilson pic.twitter.com/d8emFKAPoC — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 21, 2026

To go along with a better offensive situation, Wilson will see more targets as the Jets will face a negative script.

Wilson is by sole WR 1 on this team as first-round pick Omar Cooper Jr. is still adjusting to the NFL. Being the main focus while the Jets are down will lead to more targets for Wilson than he’d see otherwise.

The improved offensive scenario and garbage-time work gives Wilson the opportunity to recreate his 2023 season, where he finished as WR 10 in PPR leagues.

Ladd McConkey

McConkey (WR 20, 39 ADP) regressed heavily with a WR 30 finish in PPR leagues after an impressive WR 12 finish in PPR leagues in his rookie season.

The 2026 season is hard to analyze for McConkey as new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has the scheme to catapult McConkey to a top-ten Fantasy wide receiver season, but the Chargers have a multitude of weapons on offense McDaniel may want to use.

McDaniel schemed Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to productive Fantasy seasons during their time together in Miami and could do the same for McConkey in Los Angeles.

Hill had a pair of WR 2 seasons with McDaniel, while Waddle finished as WR 8 in 2022.

The main factor that could prevent McConkey from achieving these numbers is McDaniel incorporating other skill players in the offense.

Running back Omarion Hampton leads a running back room McDaniel plans to utlizile heavily.

Pass catchers Quentin Johnston, Oronde Gasden and Tre’ Harris will be competing for targets against McConkey.

Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey are impossible to tackle pic.twitter.com/nAgS5xEc4X — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 12, 2025

The Verdict

Wilson is the sole focus of his offense, while McConkey may get looked over in some games.

McConkey has the better QB in Justin Herbert and offensive coordinator, but will be battling for targets in a wide-open offense.

Wilson has the better outlook in Fantasy as the former Ohio State Buckeye can rely on being the main focus of his offense and garbage-time work to enhance his Fantasy output.

More Fantasy Sports on SI News