Jacksonville Jaguars Lead Group of D/ST Fantasy Football Streamers in Week 1

Streaming defenses is a worthwhile strategy throughout a Fantasy season as picking the right D/ST against a poor offense can lead to more points than sticking with the same defense throughout the season.

Picking these D/ST off the waiver wire and placing them in the starting lineup can help Fantasy managers kick off the season with a win.

Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST

The Jaguars D/ST is the highest rostered D/ST out of any team on this list at 58.3%, but if the Jags are still available, Fantasy managers should rush to the waiver wire to pick them up.

No offense appears to be as lackluster as the Cleveland Browns is heading into week 1. Deshaun Watson is set to start under center with an offense that ranked second-worst in points per game and averaged the third least amount of yards per game. Watson isn’t going to magically turn the Browns offense into a juggernaut, especially with a young core at skill positions.

On top of facing one of the more inept offenses in the NFL, the Jaguars defense are no slouch themselves. Last season they finished seventh in the league in points per game allowed with 19.8 points allowed per contest. To go along with the limited scoring by opponents, the Jags forced 31 total turnovers, second-best in the league.

The Jags are a slam-dunk start in week 1 and could produce a hefty amount of points from the D/ST spot to help Fantasy managers start the season with a win.

The @jaguars defense force their FOURTH turnover of the game!



JAXvsSF on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/dL41GqnBuY — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2025

Chicago Bears D/ST

The league leaders in takeaways last season look to repeat the feat in the 2026 season and have the perfect opponent to do it against. The Bears D/ST, who finished with 33 takeaways last season, face off against a Carolina Panthers offense that averaged more than a turnover a game.

Bryce Young threw 11 interceptions last season, tied for seventh most in the NFL. Where the Panthers truly struggled is in ball security as the NFC-South squad fumbled 12 times last season, fourth most in the NFL.

At just an 8.6% roster percentage, the league leaders in turnovers last season are available against a team who have trouble with turnovers.

That’s one way for the #Bears defense to start fast. pic.twitter.com/nq1Mlj1LJ2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2025

Tennessee Titans D/ST

Apart from Jeffrey Simmons, the Titand don’t boast a plethora of talent on defense, but their week 1 matchup makes them an interesting team to consider off the waiver wire. At just 4.7% roster ownership, the Titans D/ST is available in the majority of the leagues. Their matchup against the New York Jets has one of the lowest over/unders in week 1, which hints at the Titans D/ST having a high floor.

Geno Smith led the worst offense in the NFL last season, producing just 14.2 points per game with the Las Vegas Raiders. On top of the lack of offensive firepower, Smith threw an abundance of interceptions last season, finishing with 17 interceptions, most in the league by two. What makes Smith’s interception numbers from last season more bizarre was Smith playing in just 15 games. Smith averaged more than an interception per game last season, which could lead to a decent day at the office for the Titans defense.

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