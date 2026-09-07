Week 1 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings

The 2026 NFL season is here!

That means fantasy football managers far and wide will be checking out the first week of matchups as they start down the road to a league championship! To help you get down that path and reach the ultimate goal, here are my fantasy team defense rankings for Week 1.

There aren't many surprises at the position because the opening week is not the time to get cute. Instead, start with the units you drafted as your starters. Don't overthink it. We have a lot to learn in the next month-plus of action, so use your highest player investments. And for those who stream the position and need help making decisions between players, I’m here for you!

Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 1 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jaguars JAC vs. CLE 2 Chargers LAC vs. ARI 3 Rams LAR vs. SF 4 Seahawks SEA vs. NE 5 Steelers PIT vs. ATL 6 Broncos DEN at KC 7 Raiders LV vs. MIA 8 Titans TEN vs. NYJ 9 Lions DET vs. NO 10 Texans HOU vs. BUF 11 Vikings MIN vs. GB 12 Eagles PHI vs. WAS 13 Cowboys DAL at NYG 14 Ravens BAL at IND 15 Chiefs KC vs. DEN 16 Bills BUF at HOU 17 Patriots NE at SEA 18 Bears CHI at CAR 19 Packers GB at MIN 20 Bengals CIN vs. TB 21 Dolphins MIA at LV 22 Jets NYJ at TEN 23 Browns CLE at JAC 24 Giants NYG vs. DAL 25 Colts IND vs. BAL 26 Buccaneers TB at CIN 27 Panthers CAR vs. CHI 28 Commanders WAS at PHI 29 Falcons ATL at PIT 30 49ers SF at LAR 31 Saints NO at DET 32 Cardinals ARI at LAC