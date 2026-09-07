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Week 1 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings

The Jaguars' D is No. 1 on our top-32 list.
Michael Fabiano|
Defensive tackle Jalen Hunt and his Jaguars teammates host the Browns in Week 1.
Defensive tackle Jalen Hunt and his Jaguars teammates host the Browns in Week 1. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Kicker | Team DEF | Flex

The 2026 NFL season is here!

That means fantasy football managers far and wide will be checking out the first week of matchups as they start down the road to a league championship! To help you get down that path and reach the ultimate goal, here are my fantasy team defense rankings for Week 1.

There aren't many surprises at the position because the opening week is not the time to get cute. Instead, start with the units you drafted as your starters. Don't overthink it. We have a lot to learn in the next month-plus of action, so use your highest player investments. And for those who stream the position and need help making decisions between players, I’m here for you!

Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 1 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jaguars

JAC

vs. CLE

2

Chargers

LAC

vs. ARI

3

Rams

LAR

vs. SF

4

Seahawks

SEA

vs. NE

5

Steelers

PIT

vs. ATL

6

Broncos

DEN

at KC

7

Raiders

LV

vs. MIA

8

Titans

TEN

vs. NYJ

9

Lions

DET

vs. NO

10

Texans

HOU

vs. BUF

11

Vikings

MIN

vs. GB

12

Eagles

PHI

vs. WAS

13

Cowboys

DAL

at NYG

14

Ravens

BAL

at IND

15

Chiefs

KC

vs. DEN

16

Bills

BUF

at HOU

17

Patriots

NE

at SEA

18

Bears

CHI

at CAR

19

Packers

GB

at MIN

20

Bengals

CIN

vs. TB

21

Dolphins

MIA

at LV

22

Jets

NYJ

at TEN

23

Browns

CLE

at JAC

24

Giants

NYG

vs. DAL

25

Colts

IND

vs. BAL

26

Buccaneers

TB

at CIN

27

Panthers

CAR

vs. CHI

28

Commanders

WAS

at PHI

29

Falcons

ATL

at PIT

30

49ers

SF

at LAR

31

Saints

NO

at DET

32

Cardinals

ARI

at LAC

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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