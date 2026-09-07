Week 1 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings
Week 1 rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Kicker | Team DEF | Flex
The 2026 NFL season is here!
That means fantasy football managers far and wide will be checking out the first week of matchups as they start down the road to a league championship! To help you get down that path and reach the ultimate goal, here are my fantasy team defense rankings for Week 1.
There aren't many surprises at the position because the opening week is not the time to get cute. Instead, start with the units you drafted as your starters. Don't overthink it. We have a lot to learn in the next month-plus of action, so use your highest player investments. And for those who stream the position and need help making decisions between players, I’m here for you!
Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!
Week 1 Fantasy Defense Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jaguars
JAC
vs. CLE
2
Chargers
LAC
vs. ARI
3
Rams
LAR
vs. SF
4
Seahawks
SEA
vs. NE
5
Steelers
PIT
vs. ATL
6
Broncos
DEN
at KC
7
Raiders
LV
vs. MIA
8
Titans
TEN
vs. NYJ
9
Lions
DET
vs. NO
10
Texans
HOU
vs. BUF
11
Vikings
MIN
vs. GB
12
Eagles
PHI
vs. WAS
13
Cowboys
DAL
at NYG
14
Ravens
BAL
at IND
15
Chiefs
KC
vs. DEN
16
Bills
BUF
at HOU
17
Patriots
NE
at SEA
18
Bears
CHI
at CAR
19
Packers
GB
at MIN
20
Bengals
CIN
vs. TB
21
Dolphins
MIA
at LV
22
Jets
NYJ
at TEN
23
Browns
CLE
at JAC
24
Giants
NYG
vs. DAL
25
Colts
IND
vs. BAL
26
Buccaneers
TB
at CIN
27
Panthers
CAR
vs. CHI
28
Commanders
WAS
at PHI
29
Falcons
ATL
at PIT
30
49ers
SF
at LAR
31
Saints
NO
at DET
32
Cardinals
ARI
at LAC
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano