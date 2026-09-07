Week 1 Fantasy Football Quarterback Player Rankings

The 2026 NFL season is here!

That means fantasy football managers far and wide will be checking out the first week of matchups as they start down the road to a league championship! To help you get down that path and reach the ultimate goal, here are my fantasy quarterback player rankings for Week 1.

There aren't many surprises at the position, because the opening week is not the time to “get cute.” Instead, start the players you drafted to be your starters. Don't overthink it. We have a lot to learn in the next month-plus of action, so use your highest player investments. And for those who still need help making decisions between players with similar value, I’m here for you!

Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 1 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Josh Allen BUF at HOU 2 Joe Burrow CIN vs. TB 3 Lamar Jackson BAL at IND 4 Jalen Hurts PHI vs. WAS 5 Justin Herbert LAC vs. ARI 6 Dak Prescott DAL at NYG 7 Caleb Williams CHI at CAR 8 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. CLE 9 Jared Goff DET vs. NO 10 Jaxson Dart NYG vs. DAL 11 Drake Maye NE at SEA 12 Jayden Daniels WAS at PHI 13 Matthew Stafford LAR vs. SF 14 Baker Mayfield TB at CIN 15 Kyler Murray MIN vs. GB 16 Bo Nix DEN at KC 17 Brock Purdy SF at LAR 18 Tyler Shough NO at DET 19 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. DEN 20 Malik Willis MIA at LV 21 Daniel Jones IND vs. BAL 22 Jordan Love GB at MIN 23 Bryce Young CAR vs. CHI 24 Aaron Rodgers PIT vs. ATL 25 Sam Darnold SEA vs. NE 26 C.J. Stroud HOU vs. BUF 27 Cam Ward TEN vs. NYJ 28 Jacoby Brissett ARI at LAC 29 Geno Smith NYJ at TEN 30 Kirk Cousins LV vs. MIA 31 Tua Tagovailoa ATL at PIT 32 Deshaun Watson CLE at JAC