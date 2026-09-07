Week 1 Fantasy Football Quarterback Player Rankings
Week 1 rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Kicker | Team DEF | Flex
The 2026 NFL season is here!
That means fantasy football managers far and wide will be checking out the first week of matchups as they start down the road to a league championship! To help you get down that path and reach the ultimate goal, here are my fantasy quarterback player rankings for Week 1.
There aren't many surprises at the position, because the opening week is not the time to “get cute.” Instead, start the players you drafted to be your starters. Don't overthink it. We have a lot to learn in the next month-plus of action, so use your highest player investments. And for those who still need help making decisions between players with similar value, I’m here for you!
Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!
Week 1 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
at HOU
2
Joe Burrow
CIN
vs. TB
3
Lamar Jackson
BAL
at IND
4
Jalen Hurts
PHI
vs. WAS
5
Justin Herbert
LAC
vs. ARI
6
Dak Prescott
DAL
at NYG
7
Caleb Williams
CHI
at CAR
8
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
vs. CLE
9
Jared Goff
DET
vs. NO
10
Jaxson Dart
NYG
vs. DAL
11
Drake Maye
NE
at SEA
12
Jayden Daniels
WAS
at PHI
13
Matthew Stafford
LAR
vs. SF
14
Baker Mayfield
TB
at CIN
15
Kyler Murray
MIN
vs. GB
16
Bo Nix
DEN
at KC
17
Brock Purdy
SF
at LAR
18
Tyler Shough
NO
at DET
19
Patrick Mahomes
KC
vs. DEN
20
Malik Willis
MIA
at LV
21
Daniel Jones
IND
vs. BAL
22
Jordan Love
GB
at MIN
23
Bryce Young
CAR
vs. CHI
24
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
vs. ATL
25
Sam Darnold
SEA
vs. NE
26
C.J. Stroud
HOU
vs. BUF
27
Cam Ward
TEN
vs. NYJ
28
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
at LAC
29
Geno Smith
NYJ
at TEN
30
Kirk Cousins
LV
vs. MIA
31
Tua Tagovailoa
ATL
at PIT
32
Deshaun Watson
CLE
at JAC
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano