Skip to main content
SI

Week 1 Fantasy Football Quarterback Player Rankings

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is No. 1 on our top-32 list.
Michael Fabiano|
Stud QB Josh Allen is ranked first even though his Bills face a strong Texans defense in Week 1.
Stud QB Josh Allen is ranked first even though his Bills face a strong Texans defense in Week 1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 1 rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Kicker | Team DEF | Flex

The 2026 NFL season is here!

That means fantasy football managers far and wide will be checking out the first week of matchups as they start down the road to a league championship! To help you get down that path and reach the ultimate goal, here are my fantasy quarterback player rankings for Week 1.

There aren't many surprises at the position, because the opening week is not the time to “get cute.” Instead, start the players you drafted to be your starters. Don't overthink it. We have a lot to learn in the next month-plus of action, so use your highest player investments. And for those who still need help making decisions between players with similar value, I’m here for you!

Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 1 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

at HOU

2

Joe Burrow

CIN

vs. TB

3

Lamar Jackson

BAL

at IND

4

Jalen Hurts

PHI

vs. WAS

5

Justin Herbert

LAC

vs. ARI

6

Dak Prescott

DAL

at NYG

7

Caleb Williams

CHI

at CAR

8

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

vs. CLE

9

Jared Goff

DET

vs. NO

10

Jaxson Dart

NYG

vs. DAL

11

Drake Maye

NE

at SEA

12

Jayden Daniels

WAS

at PHI

13

Matthew Stafford

LAR

vs. SF

14

Baker Mayfield

TB

at CIN

15

Kyler Murray

MIN

vs. GB

16

Bo Nix

DEN

at KC

17

Brock Purdy

SF

at LAR

18

Tyler Shough

NO

at DET

19

Patrick Mahomes

KC

vs. DEN

20

Malik Willis

MIA

at LV

21

Daniel Jones

IND

vs. BAL

22

Jordan Love

GB

at MIN

23

Bryce Young

CAR

vs. CHI

24

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

vs. ATL

25

Sam Darnold

SEA

vs. NE

26

C.J. Stroud

HOU

vs. BUF

27

Cam Ward

TEN

vs. NYJ

28

Jacoby Brissett

ARI

at LAC

29

Geno Smith

NYJ

at TEN

30

Kirk Cousins

LV

vs. MIA

31

Tua Tagovailoa

ATL

at PIT

32

Deshaun Watson

CLE

at JAC

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Share on XFollow Michael_Fabiano
Home/Fantasy