Jeremy Peña Landing Spots: 3 Fantasy Baseball Havens for the All-Star

The Houston Astros are in a three-horse race for the AL West crown, but shortstop Jeremy Peña is still floating around the rumor mill as the MLB trade deadline approaches on Monday, August 3rd.

Peña has produced so far this season with a .311 batting average, but is overshadowed by four-time All Star Yordan Alvarez in the Astros’ offense.

A move out of Houston would make Peña the focal point of an offense, increasing the 2025 All-Star Fantasy ceiling.

Tampa Bay Rays

The AL-best Rays have a need at shortstop, despite their success, and could use Peña to fill that hole.

A move to the AL-East leaders would give Peña more RBI opportunities as the Rays have a knack of getting on base. The Rays are fifth in the MLB with a .330 OBP.

Peña would likely move to the second spot, out of his leadoff spot he’s been locked in with the Astros.

The move to the second spot of the order would sandwich Peña between a high-OBP hitter and Junior Caminero.

Being in the sweet spot of the Rays’ batting order would increase Peña’s RBIs and runs, leading to a higher Fantasy output for Peña.

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox are in firm control of a wild-card spot, but may need Peña’s help to secure a postseason berth.

The Red Sox have a glaring need at shortstop with Trevor Story and Marcelo Mayer both on the injured list and adding Peña would shore up the Red Sox’s shortstop injury woes.

Peña potentially moving to Boston would bring an interesting Fantasy perspective for the 28-year-old.

Peña wouldn’t be living in the shadows of Alvarez in Boston and would realize his full potential as a hitter.

In Boston, Peña could bat anywhere from leadoff to third in the lineup. The versatility in the batting order would elevate Peña’s Fantasy production.

Sticking in his normal lead-off spot would continue Peña’s chances to get driven in for runs, but moving to third in the batting order is where Peña would be able to shine in Fantasy.

Being able to drive batters in is a rare occurrence for Peña in Houston, but hitting from 3 in this potentially move would skyrocket Pena’s RBI opportunities.

The opportunity for Peña to headline the Red Sox’s offense would lift the shortstop’s Fantasy ceiling

San Diego Padres

The Padres haven’t gotten their return on investment on shortstop Xander Bogaerts and could look to ship off the veteran to get the four-time All Star of the paybooks.

Peña would be able to step in for the Padres at shortstop, giving Peña the chance to be surrounded by multiple efficient batters.

The lead-off spot is locked down by Fernando Tatis Jr., so Peña would move to second in a potential move to San Diego.

Much like in a potential move to the Rays, Peña would have more RBI opportunities, while still maintaining his chances to be driven in after getting on base.

Having Manny Machado, Ty France and Jackson Merrill gives Peña multiple strong batters to drive him in compared to Houston where Alvarez is the only reliable batter near Peña in the batting order.

Hitting second for the Padres would increase Peña’s Fantasy production.

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