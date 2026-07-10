Padres Have Explored Trading Xander Bogaerts Amid $280 Million Contract

Since 2020, the San Diego Padres have had an Opening Day payroll ranking inside the top-15 of baseball every season, as they've spared no expense in building a roster they felt was good enough to win a World Series.

While the spending has been great to see from the small market team, the goal of winning a title hasn't materialized.

This has forced the Padres to let go of a few quality star players over the years to cut payroll, including Juan Soto, Blake Snell and Josh Hader, among others. This has allowed the front office to get the payroll back to a manageable level while still fielding a competitive team.

The Padres don't seem to be done trying to shed themselves of bad contracts, as Padres insider Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported that San Diego has explored moving on from infielder Xander Bogaerts and his $280 million contract.

"Over the last year, there has been at least some exploration of what it might take to move Bogaerts’ contract," Lin wrote. "It would be a surprise if both [Manny Machado and Bogaerts] play out the rest of their deals in San Diego; by that time, they would both be 41. It would also be a surprise if either player is moved this year; the Padres would have to eat a ton of money."

His 11-year, $280 million contract still has seven more years left on it following the conclusion of the 2026 season. San Diego owes Bogaerts $24.5 million every year.

Bogaerts has seemed to be in a decline over the last couple of seasons, so if the team is going to trade him, they would need to eat a large portion of the salary left over while also attaching some assets.

When Bogaerts signed with the Padres before the 2023 season, the move was seen as another blockbuster win-now signing. But the veteran infielder hasn't lived up to the hype that he came to the organization with.

Prior to joining the Padres, Bogaerts had made four All-Star teams with the Boston Red Sox. But since signing in San Diego, the veteran hasn't made one, nor has he won a Silver Slugger Award.

This year, Bogaerts did get off to a nice start, but he quickly fell back into old trends. Overall, the veteran has hit .225 with eight home runs and 35 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .642.

It's hard to imagine any team around the league taking on Bogaerts' contract as is, so all the Padres can do is hope that he returns to being the player he was before signing in San Diego.

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