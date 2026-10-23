Josh Jacobs Is Positioned To Dominate Fantasy Football Over The Next Few Weeks

The Green Bay Packers enter Week 7 with several fantasy football starters throughout an explosive offense. Jordan Love, Matthew Golden and Christian Watson have anchored the passing game, which has shown notable improvement this season, but the run game has raised questions. Such questions will find their answer in the form of veteran running back Josh Jacobs, who will make his season debut on Sunday.

MarShawn Lloyd has emerged as the lead option in a committee backfield, but hasn’t broken out in fantasy the way managers may have hoped. With Jacobs set to return following a six-game absence while on the Commissioner’s Exempt list, the veteran running back could be positioned to dominate fantasy from the jump to start year eight.

Josh Jacobs at practice Thursday.pic.twitter.com/EkbG7RGWxv — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 22, 2026

Josh Jacobs’ Return To Feature Role Sets Safe Fantasy Floor Rest Of Season

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bengals 27-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Jacobs remains healthy for the rest of the season, he’ll anchor a run game that will see a massive uptick in volume following his return. Bringing the three-time Pro Bowler back into the fold drastically elevates the ceiling of Green Bay’s offense, taking some attention away from one of the NFL’s most explosive passing attacks.

He’ll handle the vast majority of the workload in a ground game that enters Week 7 ranked dead-last in the NFL through six games. Jacobs presents efficient rushing production with plenty of receiving upside, bolstering his case to dominate further among PPR leagues. His projected workload isn’t the only factor building his fantasy case, though. The volume sets a reliable floor for fantasy lineups, but Green Bay’s upcoming schedule for the next few games drastically elevates Jacobs’ ceiling upon returning.

Lions’ Defensive Struggles Could Pave Way For Jacobs Breakout Performance

Nov 27, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball against Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) during the second quarter at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacobs and the Packers will go on the road for Week 7, squaring off against the Detroit Lions in a highly anticipated NFC North clash. Detroit enters the week with a 3-2 record on the season, but the team’s defensive struggles can’t be understated.

Through six games, the Lions’ defense ranks 30th in the NFL in scoring, allowing 29.6 points per game. The unit also ranks last in the league in yards allowed, presenting an ideal matchup for Jacobs and Green Bay’s offense. I expect Matt LaFleur to feature his ground game at a season-high clip in Week 7 with Jacobs back, raising his ceiling with cemented volume in a run game that’s struggles have mirrored that of Detroit’s defense.

Expect the Packers to lean on Jacobs early, working to draw attention away from a vertical game that will take on plenty of opportunities against the 32nd-ranked pass defense in football.

Following Week 7, Green Bay will return to Lambeau Field for a Week 8 showdown against the Carolina Panthers. The Packers will lean on Jacobs once again against Carolina, looking to take advantage of a defense that checks into Week 7 ranked 27th against the run.

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