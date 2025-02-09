Kareem Hunt Super Bowl Stats
After starting his career with the Chiefs in 2017, Hunt spent five seasons with the Browns but made his return to Kansas City earlier this season when starting running back Isiah Pacheco was injured.
Hunt played in 13 games for the Chiefs in the regular season and picked up 728 yards off 200 carries (3.6 yards per carry). He also scored seven touchdowns. Hunt's regular season success has carried into the postseason. Against the Texans in the AFC Divisional Round, the Chiefs rusher gained 44 yards on eight carries and found the end zone. He hit pay dirt again in the AFC Championship while picking up 64 yards on 17 carries.
Hunt has had a nose for the end zone during the Chiefs playoff run to Super Bowl LIX, scoring in both of their playoff games. According to Shawn Childs, there is a 50% chance of Hunt scoring against the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Childs projects Hunt to finish with 46 yards off 12 carries and one catch for seven yards. His fantasy projection is 9.26 points.
