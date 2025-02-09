Fantasy Sports

Kareem Hunt Super Bowl Stats

The Chiefs running back joined midway through the regular season and had an impressive impact on Kansas City's backfield, especially in their Super Bowl run.

Doug Vazquez

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
After starting his career with the Chiefs in 2017, Hunt spent five seasons with the Browns but made his return to Kansas City earlier this season when starting running back Isiah Pacheco was injured.

Hunt played in 13 games for the Chiefs in the regular season and picked up 728 yards off 200 carries (3.6 yards per carry). He also scored seven touchdowns. Hunt's regular season success has carried into the postseason. Against the Texans in the AFC Divisional Round, the Chiefs rusher gained 44 yards on eight carries and found the end zone. He hit pay dirt again in the AFC Championship while picking up 64 yards on 17 carries.

Hunt has had a nose for the end zone during the Chiefs playoff run to Super Bowl LIX, scoring in both of their playoff games. According to Shawn Childs, there is a 50% chance of Hunt scoring against the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Childs projects Hunt to finish with 46 yards off 12 carries and one catch for seven yards. His fantasy projection is 9.26 points.

Doug Vazquez
DOUG VAZQUEZ

Doug Vazquez is a senior producer on the SI video team and has been with SI since 2019. Based in Las Vegas, Doug is a combat sports enthusiast and attends as many bouts as he can in the fight capital of the world.

