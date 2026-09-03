Ladd McConkey Vs Jaylen Waddle: Which AFC West Wide Receiver Better Suits Your Fantasy Football Team?

Ladd McConkey and Jaylen Waddle enter the 2026 season hoping to build off of decent Fantasy campaigns last year.

McConkey and Waddle are both the figure heads of the passing attack of loaded offenses, but which AFC West receiver is primed for a standout Fantasy season.

Ladd McConkey

McConkey (WR 20, 38 ADP) regressed to a WR 30 finish in PPR leagues in his sophomore campaign after a breakout WR 12 finish in PPR leagues his rookie season.

There is hope for McConkey to regain his rookie form as the Chargers moved from the run-heavy Greg Roman to the innovative Mike McDaniel at offensive coordinator.

McDaniel has a history of scheming for productive Fantasy wide receivers during his time as Miami Dolphins head coach. McDaniel led Tyreek Hill to two WR 2 finishes in PPR leagues. In 2022, Waddle had a WR 8 finish in PPR leagues under McDaniel.

Having a coordinator with a history of producing high-upside Fantasy wide receiver seasons bodes well for McConkey in his attempt to crack the top-ten for the first time in his career.

There is some concern of McConkey being lost in the shuffle of multiple playmakers on the Chargers offense. Quentin Johnston came into his own last season and nearly finished ahead of McConkey in receiving yards, despite playing two less games. Oronde Gadsden II and Tre’ Harris may also take the next step in their sophomore season and see more targets.

Ladd McConkey hits the jets to put the Chargers into FG range 🔥



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pic.twitter.com/o8DG2yj7Qw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 12, 2025

Jaylen Waddle

Waddle (WR 21, 43 ADP) gets the opportunity to be a full-time WR 1 again for the first time since his rookie season after being traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason.

Waddle experienced some WR 1 work last season in Miami as Tyreek Hill missed 13 games after suffering a season-ending injury. In the condensed WR 1 role, Waddle finished with 12.1 FPPG in PPR leagues.

The move to the Broncos gives Waddle the opportunity to recreate the WR 8 season he had in 2022.

Waddle’s quarterback, Bo Nix, led the NFL in passing attempts last season. Being the focal point of one of the more high-volume passing attacks in the leagues gives Waddle a solid Fantasy foundation heading into the season.

Courtland Sutton was the benefactor of Nix’s league-leading passing attempts as he finished with 124 targets, the most on the team. The 124 targets Sutton saw last season would be the second most Waddle would’ve seen in his career.

While Waddle figures to be the clear WR 1 for the Broncos, Sutton could throw a wrench into Waddle’s Fantasy ceiling. Sutton established a connection with Nix, serving as the QB’s WR 1 the past two seasons. In those seasons Sutton finished with 14.1 and 12.9 FPPG in PPR leagues.

Jaylen Waddle' FIRST big catch as a Bronco 🐎



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/u7UD9EloUb — NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2026

The Verdict

The decision between either AFC West wide receiver comes down to personal preference and roster constructions.

For Fantasy managers who need a higher-upside WR, McConkey fills the need at this ADP range. The younger of the duo, McConkey has the ability to produce a high-upside Fantasy season under McDaniel, but may struggle at times for looks in a stacked offense.

Waddle offers a higher floor for Fantasy managers who need a safer option at this range.

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